John Oliver Ran 'Distressingly Popular' Ted Cruz Fan Fiction Ads to Pressure Congress on Data Brokering

"It seems when Congress' own privacy is at risk, they somehow find a way to act," the Last Week Tonight host said on his latest episode

John Oliver mounted his latest political stunt by jokingly threatening to blackmail members of Congress over the controversial multi-billion dollar data brokering industry.

In the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight, the British-American comedian brought humor to the practice of data brokering while urging lawmakers to take action against it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Data brokers range from a single person to company with expertise on gathering personal information primarily through public records. The information can then be sold or shared by data brokers.

During his show, Oliver, 44, pointed out that data brokers are, in many cases, "monitoring our activities a little bit closer than we would like."

"We have all found ourselves being targeted by ads for something oddly specific and thought, How on earth did they know to show me that?" he said. "And tonight we're going to talk about who makes that possible."

He recalled how, in the 1980s, then-Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork's video rental history was infamously obtained by a reporter.

In response, Oliver said that Congress "freaked the f--- out" and subsequently passed the Video Privacy Protection Act in 1988.

"So it seems when Congress' own privacy is at risk, they somehow find a way to act," Oliver said.

Which had given him an idea: "It also seems like they're not entirely aware just how easy it is for anyone — and I do mean anyone — to get their personal information."

"In researching this story, we realized that there is any number of perfectly legal bits of f------ that we could engage in," Oliver explained.

"We could, for example, use data brokers to go phishing for members of Congress," he joked, "by creating a demographic group consisting of men, age 45 and up, in a five-mile radius of the U.S. Capitol who had previously visited sites regarding or searched for terms including 'divorce,' 'massage,' 'hair loss' and 'mid-life crisis.' "

He went on, imagining the satirical scheme:

"We could ... and then target that list with ads that might attract those men to click, like 'Marriage shouldn't be a prison' or 'Can you vote twice?' We could also throw in 'Do you want to read Ted Cruz erotic fan fiction?' — just to see what would happen. And if anyone clicked, we'd be able to harvest even more data from them, which we could then theoretically take steps to deanonymize."

And then he could, say, keep it in a vaguely ominous manila envelope.

Which would mean ...

"All that raw data is currently right in here and, honestly, that whole exercise was f------ creepy," Oliver said (including the "distressingly popular" Cruz ads).

With manila envelope in hand, Oliver then detailed some of the clicks and profiles his team had captured and explained how they would be able to publicly link that computer use to an IP address, for example — maybe revealing someone's identity.

Oliver said at least three of the clicks may have been from the U.S. Capitol complex.

Then he came back to his broader argument: That this kind of data collection should be more closely regulated.

"And if you happen to be a legislator who is feeling a little nervous right now about whether your information is in this envelope and you are terrified about what I might do with it," Oliver said, "you might want to channel that worry into making sure that I can't do anything.