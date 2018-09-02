John McCain Will Be Laid to Rest Next to His Best Friend: 'He Has His Wingman Back Now'

Sen. John McCain‘s final resting place held sentimental value for the late war hero and longtime politician.

On Sunday, following a week of events commemorating McCain, his family and friends, including his 106-year-old mother Roberta, will bury him in the Naval Academy cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland, ABC News reported.

The burial spot is next to the grave of McCain’s best friend, U.S. Navy Adm. Charles “Chuck” Larson, who died in 2014.

In his 2018 memoir, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations, McCain wrote that he wanted to “take my leave bound for a place near my old friend Chuck Larson, in the cemetery on the Severn, back where it began,” according to ABC News.

The plot of land is also reserved for McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, and Larson’s widow Sarah, the AP reported.

“Chuck has his wingman back now,” Sarah told CNN’s John Berman in an interview on New Day Friday. “Chuck came home one day and he said, ‘I picked out my grave,’ and I went ‘Oh, OK.’ … He said, ‘By the way, John is going to be next to me.’ That was 20 some years ago, and then all of a sudden, it hit that oh my goodness, they will be next to each other.”

McCain’s father and grandfather, both admirals, are also buried at the Naval Academy cemetery.

The six-time Arizona senator, who died at age 81 of brain cancer, will lie among other military heroes, according to The Washington Post. His burial spot is near those of William B. Cushing, a Navy officer for the Union during the Civil War, and Lt. Col. David Kerr Claude, a Marine who died in World War II.

Eight months before he died, in his final PEOPLE interview, McCain reflected on his life. “The major aspect of my view is that I am the luckiest guy that ever lived,” he said in November. “In other words, I have been so fortunate to have the full life that I have had full of time and adventure and excitement.”

At a service on Saturday at Washington National Cathedral, where former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush spoke about their former political opponent, Meghan McCain eulogized her father and took a dig at President Donald Trump, whom the McCain family had reportedly asked not to attend.

“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold,” Meghan said as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sat in attendance. “She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”