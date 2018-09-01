Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Attend John McCain's Funeral While President Heads to Golf Course

Although neither President Donald Trump nor his wife Melania Trump were in attendance at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service in Washington D.C. on Saturday, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both made an appearance.

Before the ceremony at Washington National Cathedral began, the pair were seen arriving together.

Ivanka, 36, was also spotted giving a hug to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was a close friend of McCain, reported Axois.

The outlet also reported that the service was attended by other members of the Trump administration including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

President Trump, meanwhile, was tweeting.

As the procession was moving McCain’s casket from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington National Cathedral, the former Celebrity Apprentice host sent out tweets about the attacks on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During the funeral, he tweeted about the NAFTA negotiations, threatening to cut Canada out of the deal. Trump also left the White House to travel to his golf course in Virginia during the funeral, Time reported.

Reports have varied as to whether the president was invited to Sen. McCain’s funeral. White House sources told the Associated Press that McCain’s family asked Trump not to attend — he and the late senator having had a rocky history in the past. However, a McCain family source previously told PEOPLE the longtime politician did not prohibit Trump from attending his funeral.

“John had a feud with the president, and it got pretty intense, but I never heard anyone in the family say John banned Trump, and he never said that to me,” the source told PEOPLE. “John didn’t ban Trump. John could be spiteful, and he loved a good fight, but he wouldn’t do something like that.”

A second family source added: “I didn’t hear John say it. But I wouldn’t be surprised if John didn’t want Trump there.”

Still, President Trump hasn’t exactly appeared overly sympathetic towards the McCain family.

In what was widely considered a snub from the president, the White House‘s flags returned to full-staff on Monday, just two days after Sen. McCain died of brain cancer at the age of 81.

Backlash ensued and, after initially addressing Sen. John McCain‘s death with a two-sentence tweet, Trump released a full statement later on Monday announcing that the White House flag would return to half-staff and that Vice President Mike Pence will represent his administration at funeral services.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said.

The proclamation follows suit with similar actions taken by Obama — when Sen. Ted Kennedy died in 2009 and Sen. Daniel Inouye died in 2012. In both cases, Obama asked that flags remain at half-staff until the evening of their interment.

In addition to being attended by members of the longtime politician’s family including his daughter Meghan McCain and mother Roberta McCain, Sen. McCain’s service was attended by many Republicans and Democrats alike — including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Al Gore.

Ivanka and her husband were also on hand to hear a few pointed comments Meghan, 33, made about President Trump during her emotional eulogy for her father.

“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold,” Meghan said. “She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”

There was also a reference to Trump’s previously criticism of McCain. “We live in an era where we knock down old American heroes for all their imperfections. When no leader wants to admit to fault or failure,” Meghan said, then talking to her father. “You were an exception, and you gave us an ideal to strive for. Look, I know you can see this gathering here in this cathedral. The nation is here to remember you.”