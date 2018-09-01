John McCain Said 'I Am The Luckiest Guy Ever That Ever Lived' in Wistful Final PEOPLE Interview

In an interview just eight months before John McCain’s death, the late senator talked to PEOPLE about his family, his legacy, and why he feels so fulfilled.

“The major aspect of my view is that I am the luckiest guy that ever lived,” the 81-year-old, who died on Aug. 25 after a battle with glioblastoma, told PEOPLE in November in a two part interview just before and after daughter Meghan McCain’s wedding to Ben Domenech. “In other words, I have been so fortunate to have the full life that I have had full of time and adventure and excitement.”

Sharing details of Meghan’s wedding , the Senator said that “it was wonderful,” and that everything was perfect.

“A lot of our friends and neighbors were there,” he said, admitting that while the guests stayed up late, he wasn’t able to.

“I didn’t because of my advanced and declining years,” he said. “It was really nice. It couldn’t have nicer.”

John McCain (center), with his wife Cindy McCain (right) at the wedding of their daughter, Meghan McCain (left)

The late senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, 64, added that they released two rehabbed hawks during the ceremony and that “it was really special.”

Added Cindy: “I started to cry when I went into the room where she was getting dressed with all of her friends. She had just put her wedding dress on and I burst into tears. She looked so pretty. She looked very beautiful.”

She also admitted that Meghan had been very emotional in the days leading up to the wedding, but on the day of the actual wedding “she was very calm.”

“It’s like the day was here, her dad was here, which was most important,” she said. “And she was very positive.”

John McCain and Meghan McCain

After reflecting on the wedding and their final Thanksgiving together — where Sen. McCain admits he deep fried seven turkeys — he told PEOPLE that “we are very fortunate.”

“We are the most fortunate people on earth,” he said. “I have had noting but an incredibly full life and to be able to enjoy the beauty of his place. You can’t ask for anything more than that really. And you know when people are saying, ‘I hope you can get over this,’ I believe I will. But the most important thing is I’m the most fortunate guy that ever lived.”