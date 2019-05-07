Image zoom

John McCain‘s beloved dog Burma died in April, some eight months after his own passing, in what his family described as a “freak” drowning on their property, the Arizona Republic reported this week.

Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, said in an interview with the paper that Burma “ran into a pipe,” became stuck and then drowned. “Eventually, her body came out the other end of the pipe.”

“It’s weird — she had never done this before,” Cindy, 64, told the Republic.

“It’s devastating,” Cindy said of Burma’s death. But, she said, “What makes me feel better is I know she’s with him now.”

“She was John’s dog, period,” she said of Burma, who according to the Republic was a near-constant presence by Sen. McCain until he died at 81.

In an Instagram post last month, daughter Meghan McCain mourned Burma’s loss to their family. A Chesapeake Bay retriever, Burma had been given to the senator as a birthday gift “years ago,” according to Meghan.:

“[She] was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs,” Meghan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Burma and her dad.

She continued: “The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member. I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad.”

In her own Instagram post last month, Cindy said only that Burma died in “a tragic accident at our beloved Hidden Valley,” referring to the family’s home in Arizona.

But, Cindy wrote then, “She [is] now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven.”