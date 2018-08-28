John McCain's Senate Desk Draped in Black and Decorated with Flowers After His Death

Sen. John McCain‘s desk, draped in black and bearing a vase of white flowers, served as a quiet homage to the late war hero and longtime politician in the Senate chamber in the wake of his death.

McCain died on Saturday at age 81 after discontinuing treatments for brain cancer. On Monday, his widow — Cindy McCain, 64 — tweeted a photo of her late husband’s Senate desk and captioned it with a single crying emoji.

McCain’s colleagues — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake — spoke of the late politician on Monday, with his decorated desk in the background, according to ABC News.

Among his remarks, Flake said of McCain, “He recognized democracy was hard but living in bondage to tyranny was far harder. Our words are too often cheap and imminently forgettable but John McCain paid our freight with his body and with his soul.”

“To our shame, he lived long enough to have to take to the Senate floor to inveigh against the rank tribalism that we have fallen into lately,” he continued, according to ABC News.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, 54, may appoint McCain’s widow to fill his seat until a 2020 special election, a Capitol Hill source told PEOPLE this week.

“Rumors are circulating that Cindy could step in, but other names are being floated too,” the source said. “Some are more or less qualified than others.”

The source continued: “There are times on the Hill when politics matter. This is one of those times. Everyone is waiting to see what happens.”

Cindy tweeted about her husband over the weekend following his death.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best.”

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said.