John McCain Dead at 81: Obama, Biden, Trump and More Pay Their Respects to the War Hero Senator

The death of Senator John McCain from advanced glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 81 on Saturday has drawn tributes from across the cultural — and political — spectrum.
Joe Biden, Vice President under his one-time political adversary Barack Obama, posted a lengthy statement on his Twitter account. “John was many things — a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political,” he wrote in part. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. America will miss John McCain. The world will miss John McCain. And I will miss him dearly.”
Obama himself also commented in a statement of his own shared to Twitter.
“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds and competed at the highest level of politics,” he began. “But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible — and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.”
“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” the former President continued, referencing McCain’s five years spent under brutal conditions as a Prisoner of War in a North Korean prison. “But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the great good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”
President Donald Trump, who had his share of political differences with the late Senator, also took to Twitter to offer words of condolences to the McCain family. “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain,” he wrote. “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”
Meghan McCain, the late Senator’s daughter, posted a moving tribute to Twitter shortly after his death was announced. “All that I am is thanks to him,” she wrote in part. “Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”
Other tributes flooded social media from both sides of the Senatorial aisle, including words from former Democratic legislator Al Franken, and Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul.
Celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel and Whoopi Goldberg, also added their voices to the outpouring of social media mourners.
In a statement released on Twitter on Friday, the McCain family explained that the politician — who was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with a median survival rate of just 15 months, in July 2017 — made the decision to stop medical treatment.
“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement said. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”
By the next day, he had succumbed to the illness. “Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018,” his family said in a statement Saturday, according to NBC News.