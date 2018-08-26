John McCain Dead at 81: Obama, Biden, Trump and More Pay Their Respects to the War Hero Senator

The death of Senator John McCain from advanced glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 81 on Saturday has drawn tributes from across the cultural — and political — spectrum.

Joe Biden, Vice President under his one-time political adversary Barack Obama, posted a lengthy statement on his Twitter account. “John was many things — a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political,” he wrote in part. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. America will miss John McCain. The world will miss John McCain. And I will miss him dearly.”

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

Obama himself also commented in a statement of his own shared to Twitter.

“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds and competed at the highest level of politics,” he began. “But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible — and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.”

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” the former President continued, referencing McCain’s five years spent under brutal conditions as a Prisoner of War in a North Korean prison. “But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the great good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

President Donald Trump, who had his share of political differences with the late Senator, also took to Twitter to offer words of condolences to the McCain family. “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain,” he wrote. “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Meghan McCain, the late Senator’s daughter, posted a moving tribute to Twitter shortly after his death was announced. “All that I am is thanks to him,” she wrote in part. “Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Other tributes flooded social media from both sides of the Senatorial aisle, including words from former Democratic legislator Al Franken, and Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul.

John McCain was a man of amazing courage, and a man who knew the meaning of honor and lived it. A true patriot. https://t.co/r7zQqMWtLD — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 26, 2018

Kelley and I send our prayers and condolences to the family of Senator John McCain, a man of great courage and conviction. May He Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 26, 2018

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions. ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

He criticized Republicans and Democrats alike. John McCain criticized all of us. Because in his mind, those of us who are privileged to hold public office can never work hard enough for the people of this country. He was right. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 26, 2018

My colleague John McCain will be remembered as a devoted father and husband, war hero and a conscience of the Senate. Sending my condolences and prayers to his friends and family, and to the American people who have lost a true patriot. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero. Heidi and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cindy, and to the entire McCain family, as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PkOCPFVdf7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 26, 2018

John McCain’s courageous and selfless lifetime of service is a profile in American exceptionalism. Prayers this evening for the Senator, Cindy and the entire McCain family. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 26, 2018

I have not know anyone with greater courage, stronger convictions or more devotion to country than John McCain. He is irreplaceable, but his legacy will live wherever democracy is defended, human rights are protected, and U.S. leadership is exerted in defense of universal values. pic.twitter.com/exnWGImiHQ — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018

Celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel and Whoopi Goldberg, also added their voices to the outpouring of social media mourners.

America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

In a statement released on Twitter on Friday, the McCain family explained that the politician — who was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with a median survival rate of just 15 months, in July 2017 — made the decision to stop medical treatment.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement said. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

By the next day, he had succumbed to the illness. “Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018,” his family said in a statement Saturday, according to NBC News.