Meghan McCain Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Father's Casket as Senator's Funeral Services Begin

The family and friends of John McCain paid their respects to the late senator on Wednesday, during a private memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix.

Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter, and Cindy McCain, his wife of 38 years, were both at the service and wept over his casket. At one point, Cindy tenderly placed her cheek against the flag draping her husband’s coffin.

The McCain family announced on Friday that the six-term Arizona senator had decided, “with his usual strength of will,” to discontinue medical treatment for stage-four brain cancer.

Just one day later, Sen. McCain died at the age of 81.

Meghan McCain Jae C. Hong - Pool/Getty

Cindy McCain Ross D. Franklin-Pool via Getty

Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. sits with her sons Jack and Jimmy, and daughter Meghan Jae C. Hong - Pool/Getty

Cindy McCain and her son Jack AP

Sen. McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday and the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday before being transported to Maryland for a private service at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Sunday.

The former Republican presidential nominee and maverick politician graduated from the acclaimed naval academy in 1958.

RELATED VIDEO: Funeral Arrangements Underway for Senator John McCain

Sunday’s service will be held at the Naval Academy Chapel at 2 p.m.

Immediately following, Sen. McCain will be buried in a plat next to one of his closest friends: fellow Naval Academy classmate Adm. Chuck Larson.

Cindy McCain walks behind her late husband's casket as it is carried into the Arizona State Capitol Justin Sullivan/Getty

Cindy McCain walks into the Arizona State Capitol with sons James McCain and Jack McCain Justin Sullivan/Getty

Cindy McCain walks into the Arizona State Capitol with sons James McCain and Jack McCain Justin Sullivan/Getty

Daughters Sidney McCain, Meghan McCain and Bridget McCain(right) follow the casket of their father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, for his memorial service at the Arizona State Capitol Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa

The children of Sen. John McCain, from back left: Sidney McCain, Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech, Bridgett McCain, front center daughter-in-law Holly McCain, follow behind the casket into the Capitol rotunda for a memorial service Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

In July, while planning his funeral, Sen. McCain specifically asked that a beloved Irish ballad, “Danny Boy,” be sung during services, a longtime family friend and associate told PEOPLE.

“It was absolutely one of his favorite songs,” said Carla Eudy, a fundraiser who has worked with and been friends with the McCain family for decades. “He wanted it sung at his funeral.”

Eudy, who will be among the pallbearers for the main service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., explained that Sen. McCain was very involved with planning his funeral.

“I saw him last July, and we have been working on what the services would be,” Eudy said. “He wanted to make sure that the final time that was going to honor his passing would have only things he wanted.”

John McCain

RELATED: Meghan McCain Honored Dad John at Her Wedding with His Favorite Foods: Apple Pie and Wild Game

Following his death, Meghan, 33, shared a touching tribute on social media.

“In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things,” she wrote. “He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

“All that I am is thanks to him,” she continued in her tribute. “Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love. My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad — but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.”