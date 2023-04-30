John Leguizamo Lobbies for National Latino Museum: 'Big Thing I Want to Do Before I Die' (Exclusive)

The star was a guest at Tammy Haddad's annual "Garden Brunch," which takes place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on April 30, 2023 04:24 PM

Actor John Leguizamo is stepping up his lobbying efforts for the National Museum of the American Latino, describing it as his mission and a "big thing" he wants to get done before he dies.

"I got to meet a lot of really important people to further my agenda," Leguizamo told PEOPLE as he left Tammy Haddad's annual "Garden Brunch," which takes place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "I'm there to get the Latino museum on the mall and that's a big thing I want to do before I die, my mission."

The John Wick actor says he plans to discuss the status of the museum with lawmakers, including Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"It's stalled as to the location. We don't want the museum to be miles out of here because it makes us feel like second-class, like it doesn't matter. We need to be on the [National] Mall because we're that important. We've contributed 500 years," he says.

John Leguizamo Based His Washed Up Action Star Character on Steven Seagal
John Leguizamo. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"We discovered America, built America, suffered in America and contributed $2.8 trillion to the economy every year in this country. If we were our own country, it would be the fifth-largest economy in the world. Bigger than Brazil, bigger than Britain. Bigger than Italy. Now what? Now what?" he adds.

Leguizamo, who was born in Bogota, Colombia, is an outspoken advocate surrounding Hispanic representation in the media and entertainment industries. PEOPLE asked him how he would rate those industries on that issue.

"It's pathetic. I mean, white people are only 59 percent of the population, but so they should inhabit what? How much real estate should they have? At least, let's say 60 percent. We're at 20 percent of the population and less than 2 percent of the politicians, less than 2 to 3 percent of the leading roles, less than 1 percent of the editors and journalists," he says.

"And it's not for lack of trying; it's not the lack of talents because we're not allowed in. We're not asked. When we ask, we're rejected. That's the situation," he said.

He also said there's not enough Latino representation on primetime television.

"I want 20 percent. We're 20 percent of the population. Give me 20 percent, even though we over-index in what we contribute financially to this country, even though we over-index at the box office, over 30 percent of the U.S. box office, $4 billion in streaming in America, but we're less than 2 percent of the leads," Leguizamo said. "No, it's not okay. It's not okay, and it needs to change now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Leguizamo called on television and film executives to "greenlight" more projects pitched by Latinos.

"They need to greenlight our projects. I keep pitching, and they keep denying, and they keep having excuses," he said. "Too many excuses. Just green light our s--- and put us on, that's it."

Related Articles
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Everything Joe Biden — and Celebs — Said About His Age at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
Roy Wood Jr. Takes Aim at Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
The Funniest Moments from President Joe Biden's 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Chrissy Teigen Attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner with John Legend After Illness
2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - “Glee” costars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale are all smiles as they reunite during a fun stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dianna sported a make-up free look in a stylish red leather jacket. Pictured: Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater were spotted for the first time hugging each other as they take a romantic stroll in New York City.
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'
Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus
9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.
Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Head to New Orleans — and Make Over a Frat House! — in First Trailer for Season 7 (Exclusive)
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'