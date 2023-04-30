John Leguizamo Lobbies for National Latino Museum: 'Big Thing I Want to Do Before I Die' (Exclusive)

Actor John Leguizamo is stepping up his lobbying efforts for the National Museum of the American Latino, describing it as his mission and a "big thing" he wants to get done before he dies.

"I got to meet a lot of really important people to further my agenda," Leguizamo told PEOPLE as he left Tammy Haddad's annual "Garden Brunch," which takes place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "I'm there to get the Latino museum on the mall and that's a big thing I want to do before I die, my mission."

The John Wick actor says he plans to discuss the status of the museum with lawmakers, including Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"It's stalled as to the location. We don't want the museum to be miles out of here because it makes us feel like second-class, like it doesn't matter. We need to be on the [National] Mall because we're that important. We've contributed 500 years," he says.

John Leguizamo. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"We discovered America, built America, suffered in America and contributed $2.8 trillion to the economy every year in this country. If we were our own country, it would be the fifth-largest economy in the world. Bigger than Brazil, bigger than Britain. Bigger than Italy. Now what? Now what?" he adds.

Leguizamo, who was born in Bogota, Colombia, is an outspoken advocate surrounding Hispanic representation in the media and entertainment industries. PEOPLE asked him how he would rate those industries on that issue.

"It's pathetic. I mean, white people are only 59 percent of the population, but so they should inhabit what? How much real estate should they have? At least, let's say 60 percent. We're at 20 percent of the population and less than 2 percent of the politicians, less than 2 to 3 percent of the leading roles, less than 1 percent of the editors and journalists," he says.

"And it's not for lack of trying; it's not the lack of talents because we're not allowed in. We're not asked. When we ask, we're rejected. That's the situation," he said.

He also said there's not enough Latino representation on primetime television.

"I want 20 percent. We're 20 percent of the population. Give me 20 percent, even though we over-index in what we contribute financially to this country, even though we over-index at the box office, over 30 percent of the U.S. box office, $4 billion in streaming in America, but we're less than 2 percent of the leads," Leguizamo said. "No, it's not okay. It's not okay, and it needs to change now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Leguizamo called on television and film executives to "greenlight" more projects pitched by Latinos.

"They need to greenlight our projects. I keep pitching, and they keep denying, and they keep having excuses," he said. "Too many excuses. Just green light our s--- and put us on, that's it."