John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Stars Denounce Trump's Migrant Children Policy on Father's Day

This Father’s Day had a dark cloud over it as many thought of the families affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, which continues to tear apart parents and children at the border.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families during a six-week period in April and May as the Trump administration adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy for illegal entry into the United States, TIME reported on Saturday.

After House Speaker Paul Ryan shared a Father’s Day post on Twitter talking about how his life changed when he became a dad, John Legend shot back, “Seriously, f— you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father’s day.”

The tweet came days after Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, announced they were making a $288K donation to the ACLU on President Trump’s birthday to draw attention to the “immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration.”

John Legend, Kathy Griffin and Patton Oswalt Frazer Harrison/Getty; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Vivien Killilea/Getty

In response to a statement from First Lady Melania Trump where she said she “hates to see children separated from their families,” Kathy Griffin fired back in a tweet on Sunday. “F— you, Melanie,” she said, spelling Mrs. Trump’s first name wrong. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

I should be happy today on Fathers’ Day. Woke up w a call fm @Lin_Manuel & I’m waiting 2 go 2 brunch w @mamacita1126 & her crew, @ltmphd @Landamercedes Miguel but can’t shake image of this little girl that Trump is traumatizing. pic.twitter.com/BWF7hG3UAx — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) June 17, 2018

Same boat as you, Pa.

Sick to my stomach and heartbroken for our nation this Father's Day.

Love you. https://t.co/Eu6HL1SMyf — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 17, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda retweeted a viral photo shared by his father, Luis, of a two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker crying as her mother was searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border last week. Luis said that despite having a great Father’s Day planned with his family, he couldn’t “shake image of this little girl that Trump is traumatizing.”

The Hamilton creator and star replied, “Same boat as you, Pa. Sick to my stomach and heartbroken for our nation this Father’s Day. Love you.”

Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Common, Ellen DeGeneres and more celebrities also spoke out against the current conditions.

I don’t care what your politics are, we can’t be a country that separates children from their parents. Do something about this, here. https://t.co/0ozLcxxmxC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2018

Well Said @laurawbush These images of parents and children being separated is horrifying. Cruel and immoral and deplorable. https://t.co/ePLUm310Ph — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 18, 2018

Attn ALL U.S.Senators & U. S. Representatives: Please support the Keep Families Together Act. This atrocity must end. Please Support S. 3036 https://t.co/LDJ1cZM1xb — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 18, 2018

"Until the end of the Civil War, it was common for slave owners to rip families apart by selling the children to other slave owners. In the late 1800s to the 1970s, indigenous children across the country were forcibly separated from their families and sent to 'Indian schools'" https://t.co/Q6xxQDcZZO — COMMON (@common) June 18, 2018

I can’t just sit back and not say anything about the families being ripped apart at the boarder. I’m so horrified, saddened, disgusted, angry, and fearful. — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) June 18, 2018

Every instinct as a mother wants to make me scream.. Please do what you can. Donate the ACLU here https://t.co/o0yTiqA3dC .. call your senators (202) 224-3121. We all must help! — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) June 18, 2018

MAKE THEM PUBLIC: Demand the @whitehouse make public each-and-every one of the 100 federal camps separating children and families. And let our elected officials inside. From NY to CA; From the Dakotas, to the border of Texas. The fight for humanity is on. This is not America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2018

depicting immigrants as criminals is Trump administration strategy to justify their monstrously cruel policy of taking children away from parents #ChildAbuseAtBorder — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 18, 2018

President Trump’s eldest daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, previously faced the wrath of social media last month after she tweeted a photograph of her cuddling with 2-year-old son Theodore.

“Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms?” tweeted Patton Oswalt in response, referring to the migrant crisis. “It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?”

Isn't it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It's the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right? https://t.co/X79r8aWInc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 27, 2018

You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track of 1,500 of them… https://t.co/sMQ2GWA2zY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2018

In her first commentary about President Trump and his administration, former First Lady Laura Bush wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post that was published on Father’s Day and criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” Mrs. Bush wrote.

In another surprising move, current First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday released a statement about her husband’s controversial immigration policy.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told PEOPLE.

Grisham added that her boss is calling on Democrats and Republicans to fix the nation’s immigration crisis.

“[She] hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” Grisham said, adding that Mrs. Trump “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

The spokeswoman did not immediately respond to follow-up questions from PEOPLE on Monday about what Mrs. Trump is doing to help change her husband’s policy.