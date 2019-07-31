John Legend Rips Donald Trump as 'Racist' 'Piece of S---' After President's Baltimore Rant

Image zoom John Legend (left) and President Donald Trump John Sciulli/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

John Legend held nothing back in a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump this week, calling the Republican a “flaming racist” and an “evil f— canker sore” on the United States in the wake of Trump’s inflammatory Twitter attacks on Baltimore.

Legend, 40, unleashed his criticisms of Trump upon TMZ’s camera crew on Tuesday night, doubling down on his past calls for impeachment as he exited a nightclub in Los Angeles.

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s—. He says piece of s— s— all the time. That’s what he does,” Legend told TMZ. “We need to get him out of office.”

When asked what can be done in Baltimore, the “All of Me” singer acknowledged the city’s issues but suggested making positive change instead of lashing out on Twitter like the president had done when he labeled Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested” place in which “no human being would want to live.”

“There’s a lot that can be done, over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking s— about the communities just because you’re a racist prick,” Legend told TMZ.

RELATED VIDEO: The Political Figures Who Have Denounced Trump’s Racist Tweets Against Congresswomen of Color

The singer bluntly continued, “Donald Trump is an evil f— canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office.”

The 10-time Grammy winner has long been a vocal critic of Trump, 73, and he has repeatedly voiced his desire to see Trump impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury, among other charges.

“The president is a f— embarrassment,” Legend tweeted in November.

Earlier that year, he also wrote, “The defining trait of Trump’s campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone’s thoughts though.”

He also slammed Trump as “one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life” on a 2017 red carpet to USA Today.

The defining trait of Trump's campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone's thoughts though — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Legend’s most recent comments come days after Trump went on a Twitter rant directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district after Cummings criticized the way border officials were treating migrants coming from Mexico.

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump wrote.

RELATED: Baltimore Did Have a Rodent Problem, Like Donald Trump Said — in Jared Kushner-Owned Apartments: Report

In a later tweet, the president decried the crime rate in Baltimore as the fault of Cummings, a longtime congressman who does not run the city.

Trump’s comments were soon echoed by some other conservatives and denounced by Baltimore officials and leading Democrats. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Trump’s attack was “outrageous.”

Cummings responded to Trump on Twitter, writing, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Many critics pointed to the coded language Trump used against a black congressman, prompting the president to defend himself.

“There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself,” Trump wrote. “Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!”

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Says She ‘Adores’ Kids She Taught in Baltimore Amid Trump’s Rant About the City

He later accused Cummings of being racist and wrote on Twitter that Cummings should “focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his distract, and Baltimore itself.”

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down in defense, telling reporters at the White House, “I’m the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.”

The president’s tirade about Baltimore came shortly after he told four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to their countries of origin, despite the fact that three of the four were born in America, and the fourth is a citizen.