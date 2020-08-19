The uplifting tune about perseverance in the most uncertain of times comes off the EGOT winner's recently released album, Bigger Love

John Legend Closes Out Second Night of the Democratic National Convention with 'Never Break'

John Legend is using his voice to inspire others.

The Grammy winner, 41, closed out the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday with an emotional performance of his ballad, "Never Break," from his recently released album, Bigger Love.

Sitting at a piano in an empty theater, Legend, who wore a white suit with a black dress shirt, was joined by a slew of backup singers to belt the uplifting tune about perseverance in the most uncertain of times.

"We will never break / We will never break / Built on a foundation / Strong enough to stay / We will never break," Legend sang. "As the water rises / And the mountains shake / Our love will remain."

Following the performance, Legend thanked the DNC, tweeting, "Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak. The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now."

He also teased a return to the convention stage in a followup tweet after a fan expressed they were hoping to hear him sing his Common-assisted track, "Glory." "Stay tuned for the rest of the week!" he wrote.

The DNC previously launched on Monday and saw Joe Biden officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night.

The 2020 DNC performers have so far included Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges and Billy Porter, and the broadcast is set to continue on Wednesday night with fellow musicians Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

The second night of the event also featured speeches from former president Bill Clinton and 2004 Democratic candidate John Kerry, as well as former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who made rare public remarks during a pre-recorded speech.

Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, also gave an emotional testimony in support of her husband, drawing on their family's decades of experience with love through loss.

“How do you make a broken family whole?" she asked. "The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding, and with small acts of compassion — with bravery, with unwavering faith.”

Dr. Biden tied her two themes together — highlighting her husband's "compassion" in times of tragedy while comparing it to Trump's divisive rhetoric throughout the pandemic.

As she finished her speech, her husband appeared on screen to embrace her.