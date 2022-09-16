Chief of Staff Grew Concerned About Donald Trump's Mental Health Early in His Presidency: Book

John Kelly allegedly purchased a book about Trump's mental health "to understand the president's particular psychoses." He reportedly consulted it on the job and referred to the White House as "Crazytown"

By
Published on September 16, 2022 12:24 PM
john kelly, donald trump
John Kelly (left), Donald Trump. Photo: Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty

Donald Trump's own chief of staff was reportedly so worried by the former president's erratic behavior in office that he purchased a book warning about his boss's mental health.

That's according to the forthcoming book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, which debuts Tuesday and has been excerpted by numerous media outlets in recent days.

In one passage, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser report that John Kelly — who served as Trump's chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019 — secretly purchased a copy of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, a book in which mental health experts warn against electing Trump as president, in the administration's first year.

In an excerpt of the book shared by The Guardian, Baker and Glasser write that Kelly purchased the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses and consulted it while he was running the White House, which he was known to refer to as 'Crazytown.'"

According to The Divider, "Kelly told others that the book was a helpful guide to a president he came to consider a pathological liar whose inflated ego was in fact the sign of a deeply insecure person."

The authors also quote an unnamed senior official who seemingly shares the view that the former president has a mental health issue.

"I think there's something wrong with [Trump]," the person is quoted as saying to the authors. "He doesn't listen to anybody, and he feels like he shouldn't. He just doesn't care what other people say and think. I've never seen anything like it."

Kelly, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, has occasionally voiced his views about Trump since leaving the administration in early 2019.

In 2020, Kelly made headlines when he suggested that Trump was not the right man for the job, saying: "I think we really need to step back. I think we need to look harder at who we elect ... What is their character like? What are their ethics? Are they willing, if they're elected, to represent all of their constituents, not just the base, but all of their constituents? And then look at the politics."

Trump, meanwhile, has taken aim at Kelly for those remarks, saying the former chief of staff "was not in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity."

Trump has repeatedly criticized Kelly since he left the White House. After Kelly defended Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Trump said the former chief of staff "was not in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly has said that, despite Trump's open flirtation with launching another run for the presidency in 2024, he does not personally believe it will happen.

"He'll continue talking about it; he may even declare, but he will not run," Kelly said last year. "And the reason is he simply cannot be seen as a loser."

Related Articles
Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
New Book Details How Trump Allegedly Spoke About Women, Including Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Trade Puerto Rico for Greenland
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Two-Thirds of Independent Voters Do Not Want Donald Trump to Run for President in 2024: Poll
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly Told Aides 'We're Never Leaving' After He Lost the 2020 Election
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Support Age Limits for Politicians — but What Should the Maximum Age Be?
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner Writes That a Former White House Chief of Staff Shoved Ivanka Trump After Oval Office Meeting
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Is Illegally Raising Money and the FEC Is Allowing It, Suit Alleges
Donald Trump
18 Former Trump Officials Say Claim of 'Standing Order' to Declassify White House Docs Is False: Report
Gen. Mark Milley
Top U.S. General Slams Trump for 'Doing Great and Irreparable Harm' in Resignation Letter He Never Sent: Book
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Trump Says Decision to Run in 2024 Is 'Already Made' and Now He's Weighing When to Announce Candidacy
Carolyn Maloney
Rep. Maloney Apologizes to Biden for Saying She Doesn't Think He'll Run in 2024 — Then Reiterates Skepticism
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
New Report Alleges Trump Didn't Want 'Wounded Guys' in a Military Parade: 'Doesn't Look Good For Me'
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
Trump Under Investigation as Attorney General Calls Escalating Jan. 6 Probe 'Most Wide-Ranging' in DOJ History
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
donald trump
RNC Tells Trump It Will Stop Covering His Legal Bills if He Announces White House Run Too Soon: Report
Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump Nearly Tied in New Poll on 2024 Presidential Race