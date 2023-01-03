John Fetterman Ditches His Famous Hoodie for Suit on First Day as Senator — and Jokes About Son 'in Shorts'

Sen. John Fetterman is officially on the job, and it's clear he's visited a suit shop since flipping a Senate seat blue in the November midterm elections.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker — who made a splash on the campaign trail for frequently showing up to events in a hoodie and shorts — posted a photo Tuesday in his new D.C. office, wearing formal attire as he stands beside his father, Karl, and two sons.

"For those of you asking, yes, there will be a Fetterman in shorts today, but it's not me," he captioned the photo, appearing to single out his older son, who's seen wearing a button-up shirt with khaki shorts and sneakers.

Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty

When Fetterman, then Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, defeated Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Senate race, many began to wonder if the senator-elect would ditch his casual wardrobe on Capitol Hill.

While Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, previously told PEOPLE that her husband will "always" be a hoodie person, the senator himself said, "I do in fact own one suit, which I'm required to wear when I preside over the Pennsylvania state Senate, but I expect I'll get a couple more once I am sworn in this January."

Fetterman was sworn in on Tuesday, succeeding retired Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as Pennsylvania's junior senator.

In a contentious 2022 midterm season with several toss-up elections, Fetterman was the only candidate who flipped a Senate seat, widening the Democratic Party's lead in Congress' upper chamber.