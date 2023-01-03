John Fetterman Ditches His Famous Hoodie for Suit on First Day as Senator — and Jokes About Son 'in Shorts'

Sen. Fetterman was known on the campaign trail for frequently wearing hoodies and shorts to campaign events, though he previously told PEOPLE he planned to stock up on suits before assuming federal office

John Fetterman Day 1
Sen. John Fetterman is officially on the job, and it's clear he's visited a suit shop since flipping a Senate seat blue in the November midterm elections.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker — who made a splash on the campaign trail for frequently showing up to events in a hoodie and shorts — posted a photo Tuesday in his new D.C. office, wearing formal attire as he stands beside his father, Karl, and two sons.

"For those of you asking, yes, there will be a Fetterman in shorts today, but it's not me," he captioned the photo, appearing to single out his older son, who's seen wearing a button-up shirt with khaki shorts and sneakers.

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, center, and his wife Gisele Fetterman, center left, walk with the United Steelworkers District 10 union during a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Pennsylvania is holding a number of high-profile election contests, including the open Senate seat race that is pitting Fetterman against Republican Mehmet Oz.
When Fetterman, then Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, defeated Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Senate race, many began to wonder if the senator-elect would ditch his casual wardrobe on Capitol Hill.

While Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, previously told PEOPLE that her husband will "always" be a hoodie person, the senator himself said, "I do in fact own one suit, which I'm required to wear when I preside over the Pennsylvania state Senate, but I expect I'll get a couple more once I am sworn in this January."

Fetterman was sworn in on Tuesday, succeeding retired Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as Pennsylvania's junior senator.

In a contentious 2022 midterm season with several toss-up elections, Fetterman was the only candidate who flipped a Senate seat, widening the Democratic Party's lead in Congress' upper chamber.

