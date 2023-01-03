Politics John Fetterman Ditches His Famous Hoodie for Suit on First Day as Senator — and Jokes About Son 'in Shorts' Sen. Fetterman was known on the campaign trail for frequently wearing hoodies and shorts to campaign events, though he previously told PEOPLE he planned to stock up on suits before assuming federal office By People Staff Published on January 3, 2023 04:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Fetterman/Twitter Sen. John Fetterman is officially on the job, and it's clear he's visited a suit shop since flipping a Senate seat blue in the November midterm elections. The Pennsylvania lawmaker — who made a splash on the campaign trail for frequently showing up to events in a hoodie and shorts — posted a photo Tuesday in his new D.C. office, wearing formal attire as he stands beside his father, Karl, and two sons. "For those of you asking, yes, there will be a Fetterman in shorts today, but it's not me," he captioned the photo, appearing to single out his older son, who's seen wearing a button-up shirt with khaki shorts and sneakers. John and Gisele Fetterman Open Up About His 'Public' Stroke, Raising Kids on the Campaign Trail: 'No Regrets' Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty When Fetterman, then Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, defeated Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Senate race, many began to wonder if the senator-elect would ditch his casual wardrobe on Capitol Hill. While Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, previously told PEOPLE that her husband will "always" be a hoodie person, the senator himself said, "I do in fact own one suit, which I'm required to wear when I preside over the Pennsylvania state Senate, but I expect I'll get a couple more once I am sworn in this January." How Sen.-Elect John Fetterman Scored a Cameo in Christian Bale's New Thriller The Pale Blue Eye Fetterman was sworn in on Tuesday, succeeding retired Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as Pennsylvania's junior senator. In a contentious 2022 midterm season with several toss-up elections, Fetterman was the only candidate who flipped a Senate seat, widening the Democratic Party's lead in Congress' upper chamber.