John Fetterman Staffer Says Senator is 'Well on His Way to Recovery' at Walter Reed

John Fetterman's team says the Pennsylvania senator is "well on his way to recovery" and "will be back soon," weeks after he checked himself into Water Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.

On Monday, Fetterman's chief of staff Adam Jentleson shared three photos of the senator, 53, at Walter Reed, wearing his now-trademark hoodie while looking at documents.

"Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business," Jentleson wrote. "John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He's laser focused on PA & will be back soon."

Jentleson announced last month that Fetterman had checked himself into the hospital, saying in a statement: "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks."

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress," Jentleson said. "Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis."

Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, shared her own statement on Twitter last month, writing: "After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs."

In a follow-up tweet, Gisele wrote: "This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone."

Fetterman's treatment for depression came a week after he spent two nights at George Washington University Hospital for "feeling lightheaded" — an incident that raised alarm bells, as Fetterman previously suffered a stroke in May during his high-profile Senate campaign against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Following his stroke, Fetterman revealed he had a heart condition in a letter from his cardiologist that was released to the public. The letter said that Fetterman's stroke was caused by atrial fibrillation and that he also has a condition called cardiomyopathy, which led doctors to implant a pacemaker.

Even as his stroke remained in the headlines amid his highly publicized Senate race against Oz, Fetterman was ultimately successful in the race, defeating Trump-backed Oz in the November election, becoming the first Democrat to win the seat since 1962.