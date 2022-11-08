John Fetterman's Campaign Takes Dig at Dr. Oz by Serving Crudités at Election Night Party

Crudités played an early — and viral — role in the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race

By
Published on November 8, 2022 09:49 PM
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz. Photo: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bonnie Biess/Getty

Democrat John Fetterman's campaign team served crudités at their election night party, in a barely veiled dig at his Republican Senate opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Julia Terruso tweeted a photo of the spread at the Fetterman campaign party, showing a plate of raw, cut veggies and dips, along with a sign that read: "Crudité: garden fresh vegetables, hummus, green goddess dip."

Crudités was the subject of a viral gaffe made by Oz back in August, when the doctor posted a video on Twitter regarding grocery shopping expenses.

In the video, 62-year-old Oz can be seen standing in a grocery store, saying, "Thought I'd do some grocery shopping, I'm at Wegners." (Behind him in the frame was a sign showing that he was shopping at the Pennsylvania-based supermarket Redner's.)

In the now-infamous video, Oz went on to say that he wanted to get ingredients for his wife to make crudités, and he began grabbing items off the shelves.

He picked up broccoli, asparagus and carrots, totaling $10. He then grabbed guacamole and a tub of fresh salsa, bringing the total up. "Guys, that's $20 for crudités and this doesn't include the tequila," Oz said. "This is outrageous and we've got Joe Biden to thank for this."

Fetterman, 53, later mocked Oz for the video, writing on Twitter: "In PA we call this a... veggie tray."

The Democrat sarcastically added, "Dr. Oz regularly shops for crudités at the Wegners in Huntington Valley."

Fetterman also released a limited edition campaign sticker to capitalize on the Oz video's momentum and "honor Dr. Oz's love for crudité and Wegners."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The moment was one of many that Fetterman trolled the famous TV doctor over for months, often noting that Oz had for years called New Jersey home.

Having used his in-laws' address to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, Oz also voted in New Jersey the same year, according to Politico, and he previously responded to questions regarding his residency by saying, "Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear that they care much more about what I stand for than where I'm from."

"Do you want someone that's all about North Jersey? Look, he's not one of us," Fetterman said in a 30-second campaign ad released in July. "He says he'll fight for working people. Okay. Hey, Doc Hollywood. Save your money. Pennsylvania is not for sale."

While the Democrat led his Republican challenger early on in the race, the gap between the two has narrowed considerably in recent weeks, with vote-counting still ongoing in the toss-up race.

Related Articles
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Sen. Candidate John Fetterman Uses Dr. Oz's Viral Supermarket Gaffe to Call Out the Celebrity's Privilege
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fresh Off Crudités-Gate, Dr. Oz Campaign Mocks Pa. Senate Rival John Fetterman's Stroke with Veggies Comment
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Dr. Oz to Debate John Fetterman Tuesday Evening as Pennsylvania Senate Race Grows Tighter
John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Fetterman, the only candidate who has run statewide, leads the Democratic field with 33% in an Emerson College poll last month. Photographer: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images ; Oprah Winfrey attends Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Oprah Endorses Dr. Oz's Opponent John Fetterman in Tight Pennsylvania Senate Race
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Should Be Between 'Women, Doctors, Local Political Leaders' in Senate Debate
Jimmy Kimmel Tells His Audience That Dr. Oz Told Him Donald Trump Pushed a Woman In a Mar-a-Lago Swimming Pool
Jimmy Kimmel Says Dr. Oz Was Once 'Disgusted' by Donald Trump After He Pushed a Woman into Mar-a-Lago Pool
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
polling place
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meeting with attendees at a SEIU union event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
John and Gisele Fetterman Open Up About His 'Public' Stroke, Raising Kids on the Campaign Trail: 'No Regrets'
Senate Leader Chuck Schumer
Chuck Schumer Caught on Hot Mic Giving Biden Bad News About Democratic Prospects in Midterm Elections
Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz's Medical Research Was Once Rejected Due to Strength of Data: Report
PBS NewsHour-Republican Momentum Cold Open - SNL
'SNL' Pokes Fun at Rookie GOP Candidates Herschel Walker, Kari Lake and Dr. Oz in Midterms-Themed Cold Open
Liz Cheney, Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance
Liz Cheney Expresses Support for Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan in Tight Senate Race Against Far-Right J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition pro-Israel community event in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Dr. Oz's Renovated Palm Beach Mansion Inspires 'Chi' — and Raises the Eyebrows of Already Skeptical Pa. Voters
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Reporter Who Profiled John Fetterman Refutes Claim That He Has Comprehension Issues from Stroke: 'Nonsense'
Dr. Oz viral photo
The Viral Photo of Dr. Oz That's Taking the Internet by Storm Is Not Real