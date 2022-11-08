John Fetterman's Campaign Takes Dig at Dr. Oz by Serving Crudités at Election Night Party

Democrat John Fetterman's campaign team served crudités at their election night party, in a barely veiled dig at his Republican Senate opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Julia Terruso tweeted a photo of the spread at the Fetterman campaign party, showing a plate of raw, cut veggies and dips, along with a sign that read: "Crudité: garden fresh vegetables, hummus, green goddess dip."

Crudités was the subject of a viral gaffe made by Oz back in August, when the doctor posted a video on Twitter regarding grocery shopping expenses.

In the video, 62-year-old Oz can be seen standing in a grocery store, saying, "Thought I'd do some grocery shopping, I'm at Wegners." (Behind him in the frame was a sign showing that he was shopping at the Pennsylvania-based supermarket Redner's.)

In the now-infamous video, Oz went on to say that he wanted to get ingredients for his wife to make crudités, and he began grabbing items off the shelves.

He picked up broccoli, asparagus and carrots, totaling $10. He then grabbed guacamole and a tub of fresh salsa, bringing the total up. "Guys, that's $20 for crudités and this doesn't include the tequila," Oz said. "This is outrageous and we've got Joe Biden to thank for this."

Fetterman, 53, later mocked Oz for the video, writing on Twitter: "In PA we call this a... veggie tray."

The Democrat sarcastically added, "Dr. Oz regularly shops for crudités at the Wegners in Huntington Valley."

Fetterman also released a limited edition campaign sticker to capitalize on the Oz video's momentum and "honor Dr. Oz's love for crudité and Wegners."

The moment was one of many that Fetterman trolled the famous TV doctor over for months, often noting that Oz had for years called New Jersey home.

Having used his in-laws' address to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, Oz also voted in New Jersey the same year, according to Politico, and he previously responded to questions regarding his residency by saying, "Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear that they care much more about what I stand for than where I'm from."

"Do you want someone that's all about North Jersey? Look, he's not one of us," Fetterman said in a 30-second campaign ad released in July. "He says he'll fight for working people. Okay. Hey, Doc Hollywood. Save your money. Pennsylvania is not for sale."

While the Democrat led his Republican challenger early on in the race, the gap between the two has narrowed considerably in recent weeks, with vote-counting still ongoing in the toss-up race.