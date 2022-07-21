The Democratic Senate hopeful assures his supporters that he is ready to beat out Dr. Oz, the Republican candidate

John Fetterman Says He's '100 Percent' Able to Run and Win Pa. Senate Seat in First Interview Since Stroke

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman assured his supporters that he is able and ready to keep on the campaign trail, which was brought into question after suffering a stroke in May.

Speaking over video with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state's current lieutenant governor, 52, said he's "feeling really good" and got candid about his current status, affirming there is "nothing to hide."

Although he does experience some lingering effects from his health scare — which happened days before he won the May primary — Fetterman said he has "no physical limits" and is regularly exercising, walking 4 to 5 miles every day in 90-degree heat.

His word recognition and cognitive abilities are intact, and the Democratic hopeful has not lost any memory. He does sometimes struggle with hearing, however, and at times may "miss a word" or "slur two together."

Despite that, Fetterman shared that he was working with a speech therapist and has a team behind him that knows his abilities and limits — limits he has not reached.

"I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100 percent able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are," Fetterman said.

Fetterman is hopeful that he will return to making public appearances "very soon," and has been keeping up with his team in the meantime.

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Immediately after his stroke in May, Fetterman released a statement affirming that his campaign wasn't "slowing down one bit."

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Fetterman updated supporters on the Senate candidate's health and activities while he recovered.

"Every day John is meeting with and working with his campaign staff to make sure things are moving along and that the campaign is firing on all cylinders," spokesman Joe Calvello previously said. "He is also speaking with senators in Washington regularly about the race."