The image comes from writer Neal Thompson's new book, The First Kennedys, which tells the story of the future president's grandfather P.J. and great-grandmother Bridget

JFK Pretends to Smoke Grandfather's Cigar Next to Little Sister Rosemary in Historic Family Photo

The founder, editor and publisher of Cigar Aficionado wrote in 1996 that John F. Kennedy was "one of the great cigar-smoking statesmen of our time."

A photograph of the late president in a new book by writer Neal Thompson shows that the affinity goes back to his childhood.

The photo shows a young Kennedy, who was elected to the White House in 1960 and died by assassination in 1963, sitting on the steps with his younger sister Rosemary and pretending to smoke a cigar that belonged to their grandfather P.J. Kennedy, Bridget's son. (Rosemary faced her own long-secret struggles in life and was lobotomized at her father's direction at the age of 23. For decades after, she was kept from the public eye.)

The photo of the Kennedy kids was taken on the steps of a beach house in Cape Cod, where P.J. vacationed in the summertime, author Thompson tells PEOPLE.

"Later in life, P.J. became very close with all his grandkids," Thompson says. "His wife unfortunately died in [1923], but P.J. lived a bit longer and was able to really spend a lot of time with the older grandkids like John and Joe, and loved to visit them at the beach, spend time with them."

The First Kennedys The First Kennedys | Credit: Mariner Books

Thompson considers Bridget a "forgotten hero" of the Kennedy family, who overcame intense hardship — including the death of her husband when P.J. was 10 months old — to raise a family, become a businesswoman and put down roots that would grow into an American political dynasty.

"She was clearly powerful, determined and, in her own way, an ambitious woman," Thompson says.

But it was Bridget's son — also "overlooked in some ways," Thompson says — who led the clan into politics.