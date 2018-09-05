John F. Kennedy's Nephew, Actor Christopher Lawford, Dies of Heart Attack at 63

Christopher Lawford, an actor who was one of John F. Kennedy’s nephews, has died. He was 63.

Lawford’s cousin Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace,” she wrote along with photos of Lawford at the 2004 Democratic Convention with son David.

The son of JFK’s sister Patricia and the British actor Peter Lawford had a medical emergency at a Los Angeles yoga studio Tuesday evening and later died of “natural causes,” according to TMZ.

Reached for comment, spokespeople for the coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department said they had no information to share.

We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace. Pictured here with our family at the 2004 Democratic Convention and with his wonderful son, David. pic.twitter.com/GLlCvN7xkv — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) September 5, 2018

In addition to his prominent lineage, Lawford was best known for his acting career, with TV roles on shows including General Hospital, All My Children and Frasier, as well as film roles such as 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

In his 2016 book, When Your Partner Has an Addiction: How Compassion Can Transform Your Relationship (And Heal You Both in the Process), Lawford opened up about his addiction to LSD, which he said started at age 14 and ended at age 30 when he went to rehab. He attributed his issues to his parents’ bitter divorce and the assassinations of his uncles John and Robert.

RELATED: From Aretha Franklin to Anthony Bourdain: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2018

Christopher Lawford with John F. Kennedy Getty

“I had friends trying to get me to use LSD in seventh grade. I grew up with an ethic of trying to do good in the world, and I said no. Then my Uncle Bobby was shot. Next fall they asked me again and I said sure,” Lawford wrote, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

In 2006, he released the memoir Symptoms of Revival: A Memoir of Snapshots and Redemption, in which he recalled memories such as getting dance lessons from Marilyn Monroe, watching Judy Garland play poker, and hanging out with Rat Pack members Dean Martin, Sammy Davis and Joey Bishop.

“There are many days when I wish I could take back and use (my youth) more appropriately. But all of that got me here. I can’t ask for some of my life to be changed and still extract the understanding and the life that I have today, with my children, with my friends, with my lover. All of those relationships are the result of all that I have gone through with my life,” Lawford told the Today show at the time.