Jean Kennedy Smith Dies at 92: A Look Into John F. Kennedy's Famous Siblings

The 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy was born May 29, 1917. He served in World War II, enlisting in the Navy, just like his older brother, Joseph Jr.

Before becoming president, J.F.K. served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. He also won the Pulitzer Prize in 1957 for his biography, Profiles in Courage.

He married Jacqueline Bouvier (widely known as Jackie) in September 1953, and the pair shared two children, Caroline and John F. Kennedy, Jr.

He was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas.