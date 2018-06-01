Former House Speaker John Boehner Thinks He Knows Why Melania Trump ‘Doesn’t Look Real Happy Every Day’

Former House Speaker John Boehner has a theory on why First Lady Melania Trump “doesn’t look real happy every day.”

“I think Donald Trump promised Melania that he would not win. She didn’t have to worry about ever living in the White House,” Boehner joked to a laughing audience during a speaking appearance in Michigan on Thursday.

“It’s probably why she doesn’t look real happy every day. Well, maybe one reason,” added Boehner, who had a cocktail on hand for the event, as reported by The Week.

A source close to the first lady, 48, told PEOPLE in March that she “hates” her current situation and often longs for her simpler, pre-White House life.

“No one was paying attention to her two years ago,” the source explained. “They went about their day. Now it’s a 24/7 tornado. She hates it.”

Melania hasn't been seen in public since the early morning hrs of May 10 Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner says Trump promised Melania she didn’t have to worry about ever living in the WH. "It’s probably why she doesn't look real happy every day. But, well, maybe one reason" pic.twitter.com/2PvK4lsaAG — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) May 31, 2018

Boehner’s comments come amid concerns over the whereabouts of the first lady, who has not been seen in public since before she underwent a kidney procedure on May 14.

On Friday, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told PEOPLE that the first lady would not be joining her husband, President Donald Trump, on a weekend getaway to Camp David, and instead would remain at the White House.

Grisham added that the first lady is “feeling great!” She also told PEOPLE earlier this week that Mrs. Trump “has been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We’ve been going over initiatives and other long term planning for events such as the Congressional Picnic and 4th of July.”