It’s been less than a year since President Donald Trump, on Twitter, called Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and claimed that he once saw her “bleeding badly from a facelift.”

But that didn’t seem to occur to the president on Wednesday, when he attacked the “Fake News Media” for its “vicious” treatment of First Lady Melania Trump during her unusually long absence from the public eye following a kidney procedure.

“During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse,” Trump fumed on Twitter. “All Fake, she is doing really well!”

Brzezinski and her fiancé and co-host, Joe Scarborough, seemed to see the irony in the tweet.

I agree that it would be “vicious” and “unfair” to lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment. Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing? https://t.co/zfqjt1LKw2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 6, 2018

Scarborough sarcastically responded to Trump’s comments on Wednesday, writing: “I agree that it would be ‘vicious’ and ‘unfair’ to lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment.

“Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing?” Scarborough asked.

Joe Scarborough (left) and Donald Trump Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty; DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty

Brzezinski also mocked the president, responding to Scarborough’s tweet with: “I can’t even imagine.”

They weren’t the only ones to criticize the president’s tweet.

Mika Brzezinski Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Some pointed out that Trump’s past treatment of other women has left him without a leg to stand on when it comes to defending his own wife.

I see some people who for years have been speculating and coming-up with theories about FORMER First Lady Hillary Clinton’s health, are now upset that some people are speculating and coming-up with theories about CURRENT First Lady Melania Trump’s health. 🤔 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 6, 2018

CNN commentator and GOP strategist Ana Navarro tweeted, “I see some people who for years have been speculating and coming-up with theories about FORMER First Lady Hillary Clinton’s health, are now upset that some people are speculating and coming-up with theories about CURRENT First Lady Melania Trump’s health.”

And Twitter user Jeff Tiedrich wrote: “Trump: ‘Rosie O’Donnell is a pig. Heidi Cruz is ugly. Carly Fiorina is ugly. Alicia Machado is fat. Gail Collins is a dog. Mika Brzezinski is a mess. Megyn Kelly has blood coming out of her wherever.’ also Trump: ‘don’t anyone dare say anything mean about my wife.’ ”

Trump: "Rosie O'Donnell is a pig. Heidi Cruz is ugly. Carly Fiorina is ugly. Alicia Machado is fat. Gail Collins is a dog. Mika Brzezinski is a mess. Megyn Kelly has blood coming out of her wherever."

also Trump: "don't anyone dare say anything mean about my wife." — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) June 6, 2018

Another critic pointed out that the president himself has often been known to “engage in conspiracy theories.”

Mika Mika Mika and many, many others. And you don’t engage in conspiracy theories? Mr. Birther? Mr. Spygate? — Matt Bialer (@MattBialer) June 6, 2018

And the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman had a theory that Trump’s tweet was not intended to knock down false media speculation — but rather an attempt to get ahead of an authentic scandal.

So you’re saying someone is writing a story you’re trying to pre-empt… https://t.co/s17jc8YhdT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 6, 2018

“So you’re saying someone is writing a story you’re trying to pre-empt…,” she tweeted.