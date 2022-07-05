"By the way, I am not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," Rogan shared during an appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast

Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump Has Asked to Be on His Show Multiple Times: 'Not Interested in Helping Him'

Joe Rogan is letting the world know his opinion of former President Donald Trump.

During his appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, posted on YouTube Monday, the controversial podcaster revealed his stance against Trump, 76, and the opportunities he was offered to interview the former president.

"By the way, I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," he told Fridman. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said 'no,' every time."

"I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him," Rogan, 54, added.

During the conversation, the UFC commentator noted that the "Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times when people look back historically about the division in this country."

Calling the politician "a polarizing figure," Rogan explained, "many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment about Rogan's interview.

Rogan also predicted Trump — who allegedly incited the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — will likely run again for the oval office.

He added that Trump might even score a victory if competing against President Joe Biden.

"Well, he's running against a dead man, you know? I mean, Biden shakes hands with people that aren't even there when he gets off stage," Rogan snidely said of Biden. "I think he's seeing ghosts."

Rogan's comments against Trump come after expressing admiration for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week on an episode of Joe Rogan Experience.

DeSantis is believed to be considering running for president in 2024, which insiders say has caused tension between him and Trump.

Recently Rogan found himself entangled in a few controversies, including using N-word repeatedly in his past podcast episodes and spreading misinformation against COVID-19 vaccines.

He has since apologized publicly for his actions, saying in part, "I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."