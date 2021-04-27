Joe & Jill Biden Will Visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter During Georgia Trip
President Biden is participating in a drive-in rally in Georgia on Thursday and will also travel to Plains with the first lady
Joe and Jill Biden will make a detour during a Thursday trip to a rally in Georgia, the White House says.
An official tells PEOPLE the president and first lady will also be traveling to Plains to meet with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
The official did not provide further details, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that the Bidens would be heading to Georgia "to highlight" his work so far in advance of his 100th day in office, which is Friday.
The president, 78, will also "participate in a car rally" in Georgia, Psaki said, and then will travel to Pennsylvania on Friday.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the rally will be in the Atlanta area.
The Carters endorsed President Biden during last year's campaign, appearing by voiceover at the Democratic National Convention.
They skipped his inauguration, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: The Night Jimmy Carter Knew He'd Wed Rosalynn, Their Marriage's Lowest Moment & Their Love Now
More recently the former president and first lady, 96 and 93, respectively, returned to attending church services after being fully vaccinated. They have long been based in their hometown of Plains.
The Carters celebrated 74 years of marriage in 2020, making them the longest-married presidential couple.
They've remained active in recent years, largely in humanitarian work but also as elders of the Democratic Party. (Some candidates seeking the presidential nomination during last year's primaries made pilgrimage to Plains for a meeting.)
President Carter previously told PEOPLE he attributed his energy to marrying "the best spouse."
"It's hard to live until you're 95 years old," he said in 2019. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life."