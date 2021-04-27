Joe & Jill Biden Will Visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter During Georgia Trip

President Biden is participating in a drive-in rally in Georgia on Thursday and will also travel to Plains with the first lady

Left: former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in 2015

Joe and Jill Biden will make a detour during a Thursday trip to a rally in Georgia, the White House says.

An official tells PEOPLE the president and first lady will also be traveling to Plains to meet with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The official did not provide further details, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that the Bidens would be heading to Georgia "to highlight" his work so far in advance of his 100th day in office, which is Friday.

The president, 78, will also "participate in a car rally" in Georgia, Psaki said, and then will travel to Pennsylvania on Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the rally will be in the Atlanta area.

The Carters endorsed President Biden during last year's campaign, appearing by voiceover at the Democratic National Convention.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas on February 26, 2021 From left: President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Houston in February | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Back at Church Credit: Marantha Baptist Church/Facebook

More recently the former president and first lady, 96 and 93, respectively, returned to attending church services after being fully vaccinated. They have long been based in their hometown of Plains.

The Carters celebrated 74 years of marriage in 2020, making them the longest-married presidential couple.

They've remained active in recent years, largely in humanitarian work but also as elders of the Democratic Party. (Some candidates seeking the presidential nomination during last year's primaries made pilgrimage to Plains for a meeting.)

President Carter previously told PEOPLE he attributed his energy to marrying "the best spouse."