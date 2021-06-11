World Leaders Pose for 'Family Photo' During U.K. Summit - 'Everybody in the Water!' Biden Jokes

"I feel like I'm at a wedding," the first lady said as she walked along the beach

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined other world leaders on the beach in Cornwall, England, on Friday for a traditional "family photo" during the Group of Seven summit.



"I feel like I'm at a wedding," Dr. Biden, 70, joked with reporters as she walked along the beach.



The smiling group photo was snapped as the president, 78, continues to tout his message to world leaders overseas that "the United States is back," following the administration of former President Donald Trump - who sought to upend many traditional foreign policy priorities, arguing America was disadvantaged.



Biden made his declaration Wednesday as he and the first lady arrived in the U.K. for their first overseas trip since entering the White House.

As the G-7's leaders gathered for their first "family photo" on Friday, reporters noted that the president was cracking jokes in front of the cameras.



"Everybody in the water!" he said, laughing.

Joe and Jill biden Joe and Jill Biden | Credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty

The group posed for photos with and without their spouses.

When just the G-7 leaders gathered for their photograph, Biden stood in front row next to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As the group dispersed, reporters said that French President Emmanuel Macron "put his arm on Biden's back" and the two shared a conversation as they walked away.



The scene was in contrast to the gatherings involving President Trump, 74, who often split with European leaders in arguing that an "America first" policy was better than a coalition of the usual alliances.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral during one meeting when she was photographed holding her head in her hands while speaking to Trump.



During a December 2019 NATO meeting, world leaders such as Macron, Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were caught on news cameras gossiping about Trump's tardiness and penchant to seek out media attention.

g7 summit Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty