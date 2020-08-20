"I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day," Naomi Biden wrote of her grandfather on Twitter

Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Posts Throwback with Sasha and Malia Obama: 'Who Run the World'

Naomi Biden is showing her support for grandfather Joe Biden's campaign, highlighting the importance of having a female nominee on the ballot for vice president.

As the Democratic National Convention came to a close on Wednesday night, Naomi shared a throwback photo on Twitter from the moment former president Barack Obama awarded Joe the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017.

In the selfie, Naomi is seen posing with former first daughters Malia and Sasha Obama as they smile next to Joe while he wears the honorable medal.

"Who run the world —> GIRLS." Naomi, 26, wrote.

The sentimental moment between Obama and Joe was also remembered ahead of the former president's speech, as they played the emotional clip of Obama surprising his friend with the honor, which left the former vice president in tears.

During the convention, Naomi — a Columbia Law School student — continued to express her support for Joe's campaign, and his dedication to supporting women, on Twitter.

"Tonight we learned - How @joebiden got to where he stands today: Strong women & How we will become the next POTUS: A strong woman," she wrote.

On Wednesday, California Sen. Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to be named to either major political party's presidential ticket when she formally accepted the Democratic nomination.

"@kamalaharris you inspired girls around the world tonight that anything is possible," Naomi wrote.

"I think I know who we have to thank: Shyamala Harris," she added, referencing Kamala's late mother, who died of colon cancer in 2009.

In an earlier tweet, Naomi reflected on her strong relationship with her grandfather.

"I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American," she tweeted alongside a photo of Joe holding her as a toddler.

During the DNC on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee 2016, also expressed her support of having a strong female vice president like Harris.

“Joe picked the right partner in Kamala," Clinton said in her speech.