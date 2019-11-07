Go Behind the Scenes of Joe Biden's 2020 Campaign

Biden listens as Andy Roberts, business manager of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33, introduces him before an Asian and Latino Coalition town hall event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 2019.
Biden, Former Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis and Dr. Cynthia Tellas have lunch at Tamales Lilianas in Los Angeles on July 19, 2019.
Biden speaks with a churchgoer after attending Sunday service at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 7, 2019.
Biden and Dr. Marion Newton walk through the hallways of the M.H. Newton Family Life Center before taking the stage at a community event in Sumter, South Carolina, on July 6, 2019.
Alyssa Milano greets Biden after he comes off stage after speaking at the DNC I Will Vote Gala on June 6, 2019, in Atlanta.
Biden and staff members return to his car after he spoke at the New Hampshire Young Democrats Summer BBQ event in Portsmouth on July 12, 2019.
Biden signs the back of a supporter’s wheelchair after speaking at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 1, 2019.
Biden jogs to stage at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids for his first event on the first day of campaigning in Iowa, on April 30, 2019.
Biden speaks with Terry Goodman before taking the stage in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 30, 2019, at the Grand River Center.
Biden and Sylvia Robinson, mother to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, at the local Busy Bee Cafe on June 6, 2019.
Biden and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, each review notes before speaking at the AFT Town Hall in Houston on May 28, 2019.
Biden before the last event of his first trip to Iowa on April 30, 2019, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque.
Biden takes selfies with supporters at the Teamsters Temple in Pittsburgh on April 29, 2019, after launching his 2020 campaign for president.
Biden after completing a call on his own behalf at a phonebanking event at IBEW Local 396 in Las Vegas on July 20, 2019.
Biden hugs a transgender woman at the Planned Parenthood Forum at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center on June 22, 2019.
Biden and his wife, former Second Lady Jill Biden, head into the Stonewall Inn — the site of a famous pro-gay protest in the late ’60s that catalyzed the LGBTQ rights movement — on June 18, 2019, in New York City.
Biden takes a moment to review notes before speaking to a group of supporters at a town hall at Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa , on June 11, 2019.
Mrs. Biden talks with a group of Teachers Union Representatives and students about their thoughts and shares some of her experiences being a teacher over lunch at Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston on May 28, 2019.
Biden asks a question to a staff member while preparing to take the stage at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 1, 2019.
Biden poses for a selfie after speaking at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 1, 2019.
Biden exits the elevator after completing his last campaign event of his first trip to Iowa on April 30, 2019, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque.
The Bidens share a laugh before officially launching his campaign at the Teamsters Temple in Pittsburgh on April 29, 2019.
Biden before taking the stage to call for President Trump’s Impeachment at the Governor’s Inn & Restaurant, in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Oct. 9, 2019.
Biden takes a call just before going to stage at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he called for further inquiries into President Trump’s Ukraine calls, on Oct. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Biden gives a high five to North Carolina Rep. G. K. Butterfield at the Congressional Black Caucus & Congressional Hispanic Caucus Reception at IBEW Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2019.
Biden waits to take the stage of the Sinclair Auditorium at Coe College at the LGBTQ Presidential Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2019.
Biden takes a moment to review his notes in a music room while waiting to take the stage at the LGBTQ Presidential Forum at Coe College in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2019.
Biden tosses his suit jacket to the crowd just after being introduced by his wife at the official launch of his campaign in Philadelphia on May 18, 2019.
At Jerusalem Baptist Church’s 150th Anniversary, Biden, state Sen. Gerald Malloy and Rev. Reginald S. Floyd take a moment to pray before going out to the Sunday service, in Hartsville, South Carolina, on Oct. 27, 2019.
Biden with supporters after holding a meet-and-greet at The Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire, on May 13, 2019.
Biden and CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell laugh as she departs his home in Wilmington, Delaware, after sitting down for a 60 Minutes interview on Oct. 22, 2019.
Biden hugs a supporter on a rope line after a town hall event at Limestone College, in Gaffney, South Carolina, on Aug. 28, 2019.
Biden peeks through the pipe and drape to see the crowd and event space before speaking at a town hall at Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Aug. 29, 2019.
Biden calls a friend of Catherine Crist to say hellow before the Passport to Victory in Central City, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 2019.
Biden talks with a young boy on the Fourth of July at the minor-league Iowa Cubs game after watching fireworks following a home team win.
Biden greets New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another 2020 presidential contender, at the Iowa Wing Ding Dinner in Clear Lake on Aug. 9, 2019.
Biden greets supporters as he gets into the car outside the Iowa Wing Ding Dinner in Clear Lake on Aug. 9, 2019.
Biden speaks with conference center workers before taking the stage at the 2019 Unidos US Annual Conference, on Aug. 5, 2019, in San Diego.
A young girl shares her favorite book with Biden after a community event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, on June 11, 2019.
Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden make a pit stop at Hawksie’s Ice Cream Fac-torri en route to a community event at Mack’s Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on July 13, 2019.