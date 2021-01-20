Notably absent was Donald Trump, who previously tweeted that he would not be attending Joe Biden's inauguration

Joe Biden Is Joined by Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton for Wreath-Laying Ceremony

President Joe Biden was in esteemed company as he attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday, hours after his inauguration in Washington, D.C.

The 46th president of the United States, 78, was not only accompanied by his history-making Vice President Kamala Harris, but also by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton for the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and former U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Image zoom President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

During the wreath-laying ceremony, Biden was photographed touching the wreath, which was adorned with red, white and blue flowers as well as a matching ribbon, at the iconic memorial location. Biden then made the sign of the cross and gave a somber salute before a bugle player performed "Taps."

Image zoom President Joe Biden | Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Image zoom US former President Bill Clinton with wife, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, Former US President George W. Bush with his wife Laura Bush, Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama | Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Jan. 5, a representative for Bush, 74, said the 43rd president and Mrs. Bush would attend Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony. "President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing-in of President Biden and Vice President Harris," chief of staff Freddy Ford wrote on Twitter that week.

Image zoom Melania and Donald Trump | Credit: Brendan Smialowski/getty images

RELATED VIDEO: Trump Declares State of Emergency in Washington, D.C., Ahead of Biden's Inauguration

Meanwhile, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife of nearly 75 years, Rosalynn, sent their well-wishes from afar, and did not attend the inauguration ceremony, officially missing his first inauguration in 44 years.