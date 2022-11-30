President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip

"We are still finalizing and working out the details," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday

By
Published on November 30, 2022 05:01 PM
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Boston this week for their first visit to America in eight years, they'll get some face time with the president himself.

The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden — who will be visiting Boston for a Democratic Party fundraising event — is planning to greet the royal couple while they, too, are Boston, though the exact timing and location remain unclear.

"The president intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalizing and working out the details," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

The royal couple's office at Kensington Palace also confirmed that they're in the process of coordinating the meeting.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Kate, both 40, will begin their American tour at Boston City Hall, where they'll meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy to help start the countdown to the glitzy, star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE William and Kate are "both extremely excited for the visit. They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Among their other stops will be a Thursday visit to Boston-based organizations such as Roca, a nonprofit organization that's worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people, and technology firm Greentown Labs in Somerville.

On Friday, Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University to learn about best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood.

William, meanwhile, will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Their three-day trip in the U.S. will culminate with the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, a celebration of new ideas to solve the planet's issues and William's own personal "Super Bowl," the source told PEOPLE.

President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," the source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

The royal couple last came to the U.S. in 2014 for a visit to New York City.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William Preps for Upcoming Trip to Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu
Call Across the Pond! Prince William Preps for Upcoming Boston Visit with Mayor Michelle Wu
Catherine Princess of Wales visits Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton Visits Ukrainian Families Settling in the U.K. — and Receives a Special Note!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event on July 10, 2011 in Culver City, California. The newly married Royal Couple are on the final day of their first joint overseas tour to the USA. They arrived on Friday after spending 9 days in Canada. The couple started off their tour of North America by joining millions of Canadians in taking part in Canada Day celebrations which mark Canada's 144th Birthday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William in America! See Highlights from Their Past Visits
prince william
Prince William Cancels N.Y.C. Visit for Earthshot Prize in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been 'Delighted' by Earthshot Prize Summit in New York
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William Isn't the Only Royal Heading to New York City Next Month
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William Is Heading to New York City Next Month to Kick Off Earthshot Prize Countdown
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Earthshot Prize CEO Says Prince William 'Only Gets More Ambitious' Each Year: 'He Really Cares'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Heading to Boston — with a Little Help from the Red Sox!