President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Boston this week for their first visit to America in eight years, they'll get some face time with the president himself.

The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden — who will be visiting Boston for a Democratic Party fundraising event — is planning to greet the royal couple while they, too, are Boston, though the exact timing and location remain unclear.

"The president intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalizing and working out the details," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

The royal couple's office at Kensington Palace also confirmed that they're in the process of coordinating the meeting.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Kate, both 40, will begin their American tour at Boston City Hall, where they'll meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy to help start the countdown to the glitzy, star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE William and Kate are "both extremely excited for the visit. They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

Among their other stops will be a Thursday visit to Boston-based organizations such as Roca, a nonprofit organization that's worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people, and technology firm Greentown Labs in Somerville.

On Friday, Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University to learn about best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood.

William, meanwhile, will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Their three-day trip in the U.S. will culminate with the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, a celebration of new ideas to solve the planet's issues and William's own personal "Super Bowl," the source told PEOPLE.

President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," the source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

The royal couple last came to the U.S. in 2014 for a visit to New York City.