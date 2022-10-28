Joe Biden's granddaughter Natalie will cast her first vote in style this weekend — heading to the polls in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside the president himself.

According to the White House, the two will cast their early votes on Saturday, in a significant moment for 18-year-old Natalie, who is the eldest child of the president's late son, Beau, and his wife, Hallie.

Natalie has appeared in public before, including at the Democratic National Convention alongside the other Biden granddaughters in 2020.

According to NBC News, it was Natalie and her sisters who first told their grandfather that he had won the 2020 election, as news broke of his victory early on Nov. 7, 2020.

The outlet reported that Biden and his wife, Jill, were sitting outside when they heard "a chorus of applause" erupt from within their home. The cheers were coming from the grandchildren, who rushed outside to tell their grandfather the official news.

"Pop, Pop! We won!" they said, a source told the outlet.

One of Biden's other granddaughters, Naomi, tweeted a photo of the moment —captioned, simply, "11.07.20" — shortly after.

The Bidens are very close with their grandchildren, with the president telling Anderson Cooper during a CNN town hall in 2020 that he speaks to them "every single day."

"Either on the phone, or I text with them," he said at the time. "We sit on our back porch and they sit out on the lawn with two chairs there, and we talk about everything that is going on in their day. And talk about being home from school. And who's driving whom crazy, and so on."

The president's vote on Saturday will come amid a fierce battle over which political party will ultimately have control of Congress.

According to his official schedule, Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Friday evening, where he and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

He will then head the Wilmington — his home for the last 69 years — where he will spend the remainder of the weekend.