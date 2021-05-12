Both Donald Trump and Barack Obama similarly received their first checkups about one year into their presidencies

Joe Biden Will Receive His First White House Physical 'Later This Year'

President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the White House during a virtual climate summit on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate with 40 world leaders at the East Room of the White House April 22, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate with 40 world leaders at the East Room of the White House April 22, 2021

The White House says President Joe Biden will get his first physical later this year and the results will be made public.

Biden, 78, is the oldest U.S. president to hold office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His last physical was in December 2019, when his physician reported he was a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

"The President is planning to have a checkup later this year, and the results will be released to the public," a White House spokesman said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Reporters have asked the White House on several occasions in the past two months about when the president's first physical will be scheduled.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week the administration "will be transparent about that and provide that information" to reporters. Biden similarly promised during the 2020 campaign to be "totally transparent in terms of my health."

Biden's predecessors also did not have their first physicals done this early in their first terms.

Donald Trump received his first physical in January 2018, almost an entire year after assuming the office. Barack Obama received his first physical in February 2010, more than a year after he took office.

Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan on March 11, 2021 President Joe Biden | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

What Did Joe Biden's Last Physical Show?

Biden's 2019 physical laid out the now-president's health history, including conditions dating back to his childhood when he spent "a good deal of time in the sun," according to his physician, requiring non-melanoma skin cancers to be removed — which are rarely dangerous to begin with, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Biden's doctor, physician Kevin C. O'Connor, reported then that he had an irregular heartbeat, or a "nonvalvular atrial fibrillation," although he has never required medication for it and had remained asymptomatic.

He does take a blood thinner, according to the report.

Biden's most serious medical issue happened in 1988, when he had an aneurysm that his physician says was surgically repaired at the time.

In 2003, he had his gallbladder removed and a prior colonoscopy had revealed he has mild diverticulitis.

Elsewhere, Biden has some common conditions such as seasonal allergies, while his doctor had reported he doesn't drink alcohol or consume tobacco products "and he works out at least five days per week."

According to Biden's latest physical, his labs and a chest X-ray came back "normal" and he is 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 178 lbs.