'It’s Surreal but It's Comfortable': Intimate Scenes from the Early Days of Joe Biden's White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden pose for a photo in their first interview post-inauguration with PEOPLE on Jan. 28, touching on everything from policy and prayer to their dogs and, of course, their love story.

"She has a backbone like a ramrod," Biden says of his wife. "Everybody says marriage is 50/50. Well, some- times you have to be 70/30. Thank God that when I’m really down, she steps in, and when she’s really down, I’m able to step in. We’ve been really supportive of one another."