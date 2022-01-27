President Biden said he will take advice from senators of both parties and from Kamala Harris, whose legal career and service on the Senate Judiciary Committee preceded her vice presidency

Joe Biden Vows to Pick 'First Black Woman Ever Nominated' for SCOTUS Before March: 'Long Overdue'

President Joe Biden appeared alongside retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday and spoke about selecting a nominee to replace him.

"Our process is going to be rigorous. I'm going to select a nominee worth of Justice Breyer's legacy of excellent and decency," Biden, 79, said, before confirming that he will keep his campaign promise to pick a Black woman for a lifetime appointment on the high court.

"I will nominate someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity," Biden said. "That person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It's long overdue, in my opinion."

The president also spoke about how he will go about making his decision.

"I'm going to invite senators from both parties to offer their ideas and points of view," he said, after pointing out that the U.S. Constitution directs a president with the "advice and consent" of the Senate.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer | Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

"I'll also consult with leading scholas and lawyers," he continued. "I'm also fortunate to have advising me in this selection process Vice President Kamala Harris. She's an exceptional lawyer, former attorney general of the state of California, a former member of the Senate Judiciary Committee."

Biden pledges to "listen carefully to all the advice I'm given" and to "study the records and former cases carefully."

The president also said he plans to meet with potential nominees, adding, "It's my intention to announce my decision before the end of February."

His expectation after the announcement of his choice will be for the Senate to "move promptly" in confirming the nominee, he said.