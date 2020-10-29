Joe Biden Casts Early Vote in Delaware as Kamala Harris Campaigns in Arizona

The presidential nominee promised voters he will "let science drive our decisions" about COVID-19 pandemic if elected

Joe Biden has joined millions of Americans by casting an early ballot ahead of Election Day on November 3.

Biden, 77, voted in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, at the Carvel State Office Building with his wife Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday.

Biden, who is running for president with Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick, shared on Twitter a photo of himself and his wife filling out their ballots on Wednesday morning.

"We voted," he wrote alongside the photo.

While in Wilmington, Biden delivered some remarks about the Affordable Care Act, saying that he has his own proposal that "relates" to how the bill can be improved, NPR reported Wednesday.

Biden also discussed the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, promising voters that he will "let science drive our decisions" if elected, the New York Times reported.

"I’m not running on the false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch," Biden said, according to the outlet. "But what I can promise you is this: We will start on Day 1 doing the right things. We’ll let science drive our decisions. We will deal honestly with the American people. And we will never, ever, ever quit."

While Biden was in Delaware, Harris, 56, was campaigning in Arizona, a critical swing state. Harris was joined by Alicia Keys at a drive-in rally for her final event of the day.

Donald Trump, who voted over the weekend, was also campaigning in the Grand Canyon State on Wednesday and held two different rallies throughout the day.

On Saturday, Trump, 74, voted in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the West Palm Beach Main Library.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters after casting his ballot, PEOPLE previously reported.

On Twitter, he wrote, "JUST VOTED. A great honor!"

Early voting records have been shattered this year, amid concerns over mail-in voting and standing in crowds on Election Day during the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 75.5 million Americans have already voted in-person or sent in their mail-in ballots as of Wednesday.