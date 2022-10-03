Joe Biden Visits Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona: 'I Want to See the State of Affairs'

President Joe Biden touched down in Puerto Rico Monday, just weeks after a slow-moving Category 1 hurricane named Fiona moved over the island, causing an estimated billions of dollars in damages.

Ahead of boarding Marine One Monday morning, Biden told reports: "I'm heading to Puerto Rico because they haven't been taken very good care of. They've been trying like hell to catch up from the last hurricane. I want to see the state of affairs today and make sure we push everything we can."

While in Puerto Rico, the president is expected to deliver remarks "about the Administration's commitment to the people of Puerto Rico and to helping rebuild more secure and resilient infrastructure," a pool report detailed.

Biden will also announce "more than $60 million in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to shore up levees, strengthen flood walls, and create a new flood warning system to help Puerto Rico become better prepared for future storms."

Flooding in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona. Caribbean Air and Marine Branch/ZUMA Press Wire

During their brief visit, the president and his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, will visit Centro Sor Isolina Ferré Aguayo School to meet with families and community leaders impacted by the storm and participate in a community service project, the pool report said.

Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said at a news conference following the storm that residents are "going through a difficult moment but our people are strong and very generous," according to ABC News.

Following the storm, Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," with FEMA specifically authorized to "identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

Fiona's landfall came two days before the fifth anniversary of Category 4 Hurricane Maria's assault on the island, which resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths and about $90 billion in damages.

Later this week, Biden is scheduled to visit Florida, where another hurricane — the Category 4 Ian — recently caused catastrophic damage in parts of Florida.

Biden appeared at FEMA headquarters following the storm last week and said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history."

"The numbers we have are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," he said.

"We know many families are hurting," Biden added. "Many, many, are hurting today."