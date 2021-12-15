Gov. Andy Beshear joined the president on a tour of Dawson Springs and said the administration "acted faster than we have ever seen in the history of the United States of America"

President Joe Biden Visits Kentucky After Deadly Tornadoes and Promises to Help Rebuild: 'Keep the Faith'

President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday to speak to local leaders and residents and to see the wreckage left in the wake of weekend storms that Gov. Andy Beshear called the "deadliest tornado event" in the history of the commonwealth.

At least 88 people were killed in the storms, including 74 in Kentucky, where more than 100 are still missing. Thousands of survivors, some who are now homeless, continue to sort through wreckage and face power, heat and water outages.

Upon arrival, Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and former Gov. Steve Beshear, father of the current governor, greeted the president and his entourage, which included Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other top advisers.

Joe Biden visits Kentucky Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

After a helicopter tour over hard-hit Mayfield — where Biden saw splintered trees, homes without roofs or windows and piles of debris where neighborhoods once stood — the president met with officials on the ground, said, "I'm here to listen," and promised more aid from the federal government.

Tragedy wrought by natural disasters "either brings people together or it knocks them apart," the president said. "There's no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes."

Mayfield is where 110 employees at a candle factory were caught in the storm. Eight died and eight were still missing on Tuesday.

Tornado damage Damage from the tornadoes in Kentucky | Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Biden's next stop was Dawson Springs, the hometown of former Gov. Beshear and the site of catastrophic tornado damage.

"To me this is always a safe place. Bad things don't happen here. Until Saturday," the emotional governor said with his wife by his side.

"As a people we are not alone," he said, acknowledging the love, support and donations that have poured into his state since the storms hit. "As a state, we are also not alone. President Biden and the federal government have offered more aid and acted faster than we have ever seen in the history of the United States of America."

Standing at a podium in front of piles of debris, the president introduced a pair of cousins, a young boy and a young woman who he said will graduate from the University of Kentucky on Friday.

Mayfield Consumer Products Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

"We're going to figure out something special for her graduation day," Biden said.

The president then said he and his administration will do "whatever it takes — as long as it takes — to support your state and your local leaders as you recover and rebuild."

The scope and scale of the destruction, Biden said, "is almost beyond belief … these tornadoes devoured everything in their path."

He also shared comforting words with families whose loved ones died the storms. "There are no words for the pain of losing someone. A lot of us know it. A lot of us understand it, especially around the holidays when everything is supposed to be happy and joyful."

Biden also committed to federal aid that will cover "100 percent of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work," he said. He encouraged residents to visit disasterassistance.gov or to call 1-800-621-3362 to find out what help is available to them.

Biden also acknowledged First Lady Beshear's efforts to gather toys for kids in the state. More than 20,000 gifts have been donated so far, she said.

Tornado damage Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"No kid is going to go to sleep … without a gift," the president said.

"Keep the faith," he said at the end of his remarks. "We're going to get this done. I promise you …. No one is walking away. We're in this for the long haul."

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden has deployed the National Guard and activated FEMA, which "has sent dozens of generators to Kentucky, along with 135,000 liters of water, 74,000 meals, and thousands of cots, blankets, infant toddler kits, and pandemic shelter kits to support the people of Kentucky."

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel are providing debris removal, infrastructure assessment, and power restoration support," Psaki also said Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is typically a harsh Republican critic of the Democratic president expressed his gratitude and support for Biden's response to the severe weather in the state he represents.

Joe Biden visits Kentucky Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

"President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace providing the rapid support we need to recover," McConnell said.

Since taking office less than a year ago, Biden has traveled extensively to survey damage from various natural disasters. He visited Texas in February after a historic winter storm there; in Idaho, California and Colorado, Biden observed the wrath of wildfires over the summer; in September he was in Louisiana and in New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Ida.

Sheila Rose and Family Victims of 12-10-21Tornado Credit: Gofundme