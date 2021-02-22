Joe Biden Visits ‘Close Friend’ Bob Dole Ahead of Former GOP Senator's Cancer Treatment

Dole, the longtime Republican senator and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced last week he has stage four lung cancer

President Joe Biden visited Bob Dole this weekend, after the former Republican senator and presidential nominee announced last week he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

"The President is visiting his close friend, Senator Bob Dole," the White House said Saturday, according to a pool report.

The Associated Press reported that Biden visited Dole and his wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, at their residence in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

"He's doing well," Biden, 78, said, according to the AP.

Dole, 97, announced his cancer diagnosis last Thursday, saying he would begin treatment on Monday.

"While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," said Dole, a longtime Kansas senator who served as the majority leader before retiring from the chamber.

Dole served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 until 1996, becoming the body's majority leader twice in his last decade in office. The GOP senator then went on to unsuccessfully challenge President Bill Clinton in the general election in 1996.

Dole first appeared on the general election ballot in 1976, when Gerald Ford selected him as running mate during Ford's own unsuccessful campaign against Jimmy Carter.

Dole went on to work as a lobbyist, a political commentator and then rose his public profile further with occasional television appearances. The former senator served as a spokesperson for a range of products, including Viagra and Dunkin' Donuts. (Dole later appeared in a 2006 Pepsi commercial alongside Britney Spears, which aired during the Super Bowl.)

Biden, 78, served alongside Dole in the Senate for more than two decades when he represented Delaware from 1973 until 2009, when he became vice president under President Barack Obama.

Dole has had previous health issues, including a 1991 surgery to remove his prostate gland, which was found to have a "slow-growing cancer," according to The New York Times.

Since his cancer diagnosis last week, the World War II veteran has received well-wishes for his recovery from both celebrities and politicians across the aisle.