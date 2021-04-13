The Obamas, Shaq, J-Lo, Biden and Others Set for TV Special Promoting COVID Vaccines

More than 120 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to available data

President Joe Biden will be joined by the Obamas and a cast of celebrities this weekend for a TV special promoting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Biden, 78, will appear along with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama for the NBC "Roll Up Your Sleeves" special on Sunday night, Deadline first reported.

Stars from the worlds of sports, TV, music and movies will also join the lineup Sunday to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

Matthew McConaughey will be interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading federal health expert on infectious diseases.

The one-hour special will be hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, ATTN announced.

ATTN, the production company behind the event, said in a press release the event "aims to educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, all with the goal of increasing vaccination rates to put an end to the pandemic."

COVID-19 vaccine

The special was announced the same day a musical event, hosted by Selena Gomez, was announced for May 8. That special will be pre-taped at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will feature acts like Lopez, Foo Fighters and H.E.R.

The May 8 special — Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World — will air across multiple networks, including ABC, CBS and Fox, and on YouTube.

More than 74 million people have been fully vaccinated in the U.S. — meaning about 22 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated and 36 percent of people have had at least one vaccination.

A New York Times tracker shows 562,007 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, while there have been more than 31.2 million confirmed cases.

The government and numerous public health experts have been encouraging vaccinations in the months since they began rolling out while also navigating challenges to distribution.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the U.S. "pause" Johnson & Johnson-made vaccinations because six people reportedly experienced blood clots, according to the Associated Press.

"I'd like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority," Janet Woodcock, the Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner, said. "We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause."

The White House said Tuesday the Johnson & Johnson announcement "will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan" because "we have more than enough Pfizer and Moderna supply" to continue meeting the administration's goal of distributing three million shots per day.