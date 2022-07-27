The president has tested negative for COVID-19 twice now after completing a five-day Paxlovid treatment, according to his physician

President Biden Is COVID-Free — What's Next for His Recovery as He Exits 'Strict Isolation'

President Joe Biden has survived COVID-19 with no known complications, allowing the administration to exhale a bit as he resumes in-person meetings.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning after feeling under the weather the night before. As the oldest president in U.S. history, his diagnosis came with some concern. Fortunately Biden was double-vaccinated and twice boosted, and his symptoms were reported as mild from the beginning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, quickly began treating Biden with Paxlovid, and after five full days of isolating, he is now cleared to re-enter the world — with a mask.

On Wednesday morning, O'Connor delivered a letter to Biden's team informing them of the president's improvement. "Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing," he wrote.

O'Connor said that Biden "remains fever-free" and has not needed to take Tylenol for more than 36 hours, adding: "His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved."

Throughout Biden's illness, O'Connor provided daily progress reports on the president's health, noting throughout that his lungs remained clear and vitals normal, aside from a slightly elevated temperature early on. As of Tuesday, Biden's symptoms had dissolved enough for him to resume his exercise routine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

For 10 days, Biden will continue wearing a "well-fitting" mask any time he is around other people.