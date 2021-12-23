The president says again in 2024 that he intends to run for reelection but adds that it will depend on if he remains in good health

Joe Biden Is Tempted by a Possible Rematch with His 2020 Opponent: 'Why Would I Not Run Against Donald Trump?'

Joe Biden says he's tempted by the prospect of an election rematch against Donald Trump in 2024.

The president, who'll be weeks from his 82nd birthday on Election Day in three years, has previously said he expects to run but left open another possibility in an interview with ABC News' David Muir.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked if he will seek reelection in an exclusive sit-down at the White House, Biden said, "yes," but then added, "I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again."

The results of Biden's annual physical were announced in November and the president was found "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to serve."

So, how does he feel about engaging in another election fight against Trump, who'll turn 78 in 2024?

Biden smiled before telling Muir, "You're trying to tempt me now. Sure, why would I not run against Donald Trump if he's the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running."

Trump has repeatedly teased a second run for the presidency — and has even said he's already made up his mind and that his decision will make supporters "happy." But a handful of former advisors and Trump-watchers have said another potential defeat is too risky.

"He'll continue talking about it; he may even declare, but he will not run," John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff, said earlier this month. "And the reason is he simply cannot be seen as a loser."