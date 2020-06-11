Joe Biden Tells Trevor Noah His 'Single Greatest Concern' About the 2020 Election

The former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate appeared on The Daily Show on Wednesday

“It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern,” Biden, 77, told Noah during a pre-recorded interview that aired Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noah spoke with Biden about a number of ongoing social and political issues, including protests against racial injustice and police brutality as well as the looming general election in November.

“This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden warned. “This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

Trump, 73, has repeatedly and without evidence promoted claims that mail-in votes are corrupt.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, election experts expect to see more voters shifting to mail-in ballots in November.

Echoing Biden, Trump has often implied that the election would be rigged against him, by Democrats, rather than manipulated in his favor.

Twitter recently began flagging Trump's mail-in voting tweets to provide its users with accurate information about the voting process.

Trump's theories faced more criticism after The Sun-Sentinel in Florida reported that the president had used mail-in voting in the state's March primary election.

When asked in April to explain how he could call mail-in voting "horrible" while also using it himself, Trump told reporters that it was okay "because I'm allowed to."

Separately, a number of former military leaders spoke out against Trump's recent use of the military in response to widespread unrest over George Floyd's death. His former Defense Secretary James Mattis was among those detractors.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis wrote in a scathing statement sent to various news outlets last week. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Noah noted that his conversation with Biden on Wednesday came at what can "easily be described as one of the most tumultuous times in not just American, but world history."

The Daily Show host asked: What happens if Trump loses the election and refuses to leave the White House?

"I know this is a strange question to ask an American politician — maybe easier around the world — but have you ever considered what would happen if the election results came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?" Noah asked the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

"Yes, I have," Biden answered.

The Daily Show then cut Biden's answer short and picked back up with the former vice president applauding those who have spoken against Trump's willingness to use the military domestically.

“You have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’ " Biden said.

He suggested that the military would be ready to forcibly remove Trump from the White House if Trump refused to leave after the 2020 election.