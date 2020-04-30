Joe Biden Set to Directly Address Sexual Assault Accuser's Story in Morning Joe Interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday where he is expected to break his silence on the sexual assault accusation made against him by Tara Reade.

Reade was a junior staffer in his Senate office in 1992 and 1993 who alleges he sexually assaulted her on Capitol Hill when she went one day to give him a gym bag.

That claim has been vigorously denied by Biden's presidential campaign, which pointed to aides in his office at the time who also disputed Reade's account.

"This absolutely did not happen," spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a longer denial earlier this month.

In recent days, however, supporters of Reade spoke out for her as well: A former neighbor and a co-worker at another job said Monday that she told them about either Biden's alleged harassment or assault in the '90s. (The neighbor remembered Reade recounting an assault; the co-worker described it as sexual harassment but did not remember more details.)

Reade was among a group of women who said last year that Biden inappropriately touched them and made them physically uncomfortable. None of the other women who spoke of Biden touching them said he assaulted them.

He has said he's "offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort and not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately," and suggested the blame was with shifting social mores. But he said he would do better.

Reade's assault allegation is untrue, Biden's team says.

“He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully,” Bedingfield, his spokeswoman, said in her statement. “Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue."

Reade, now 56, claims Biden, 77, kissed her and penetrated her with his fingers her in '93 while she was a staff assistant; she was 29 and he was 50.

She originally told a local newspaper in April 2019 that when she worked in Biden’s Senate office, he crossed a line by touching her on the shoulder and neck and he wanted her to essentially waitress at an event to show off her legs for him.

Last month, Reade alleged on The Katie Halper Show podcast that there was more to her story.

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and Tara Reade (in an undated photo) Darrian Traynor/Getty; Tara Reade/Twitter

Reade said Biden was kissing her and asked, “Do you want to go somewhere else?” before she pulled away from him. Biden looked “almost puzzled or shocked,” she told the The New York Times, and said, “Come on, man. I heard you liked me.”

Reade told The Washington Post she did not remember the exact location of their alleged encounter on Capitol Hill nearly 30 years ago but that they were in semi-private.

The public portion of a report Reade filed earlier this month with Washington, D.C., police states only that she said “she was the victim of a sexual assault.” According to the complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, she said it occurred between March and May of 1993. She reportedly worked in Biden's office from December 1992 to August 1993.

In addition to the denial of Reade’s account, Biden’s campaign provided a statement from Marianne Baker, who worked as his executive assistant from 1982 to 2010.

Reade has told various news outlets that she went to Baker in '93 to complain of alleged harassment by Biden but not her accusation of assault.

Baker, through her statement, denied Reade's claim: "In all my years working for Senator Biden, I never once witnessed, or heard of, or received, any reports of inappropriate conduct, period — not from Ms. Reade, not from anyone.”

Image zoom Tara Reade in April Max Whittaker/The New York Times/Redux

“The gym bag, I don’t know where it went, I handed it to him and it was gone,” Reade told Halper. “And his hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and then he went down my skirt but then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers.”

Reade claimed that after there was no action taken she filed a written complaint with the Senate personnel office — and soon afterwards had her work duties limited and was moved to a windowless office. (The Times and other outlets were unable to find a copy of the complaint Reade said she filed.)

Two interns from Biden’s office in ’93 told the Times they remembered she did suddenly stop supervising them — one of her job duties — that April, though they said they never saw her and Biden together.

Two other top Biden aides whom Reade said she complained to of harassment in ’93 told PEOPLE they don’t recall working with her or her coming to them.

"If it happened, I would have remembered it,” said Dennis Toner, then the deputy chief of staff. “I don't remember it and I don't believe it's accurate."

“She did not come to me. I would have remembered her if she had,” said former Chief of Staff Ted Kaufman, who later replaced Biden in the Senate. “I do not remember her.”

Various staffers from Biden’s years in the Senate, including other women, told the Associated Press, the Post and the Times that they did not witness misconduct and that their experience was not like Reade’s.

“When you work on the Hill, everyone knows who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, and Biden was a good guy,” Melissa Lefko, a former staff assistant from the same period Reade worked with Biden, told the Times.

Lynda LaCasse, who lived in the same apartment complex as Reade in the '90s, told Business Insider on Monday that she felt compelled to back up Reade's story.

"I don't remember all the details," LaCasse said. "I remember the skirt. I remember the fingers. I remember she was devastated."

LaCasse said that Reade told her about the alleged Biden assault one night in either 1995 or 1996 while outside their shared apartment complex in Morro Bay, California.

"We were talking about violent stories because I had a violent situation," LaCasse, now 60, told Business Insider. "We just started talking about things and she just told me about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt."

LaCasse told Business Insider that she's a pro-Biden Democrat but wanted to speak out to defend Reade after witnessing the reaction to Reade's allegations in recent weeks, including the campaign's denial.

LaCasse tells PEOPLE: "I believed Tara at the time she told me that Mr. Biden assaulted her, and I continue to support her now. I feel that the truth needs to be told."