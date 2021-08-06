Joe Biden Takes Hybrid Jeep For a Joyride at White House: 'Not a Bad Day on the Job'

On Thursday, the administration announced an executive order aimed at ensuring half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 will be electric

US President Joe Biden drives a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe after delivering remarks on the steps his Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2021

Noted car buff Joe Biden put the pedal to the metal on Thursday, taking Jeep's new hybrid Wrangler for a spin on the White House grounds.

"Not a bad day on the job," the 78-year-old Biden wrote of his joyride on Twitter, posting a video of himself zooming down the White House driveway and honking the horn of the silver, four-door Wrangler.

The president's test drive came as the administration and automakers announced an ambitious new goal of making half of all cars sold in the U.S. zero-emissions vehicles by 2030. The announcement serves as part of the president's promise to to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels in an effort to combat climate change.

On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order outlining the new goal and kicking off the development of new fuel efficiency and emissions standards, which the White House said would "save consumers money, cut pollution, boost public health, advance environmental justice, and combat climate change."

The plug-in, hybrid Wrangler driven by Biden — which can run solely on batteries — is expected to be available in early 2023.

In remarks delivered at the White House, Biden gestured to a number of other electric vehicles parked nearby, saying they were a "vision of the future that is now beginning to happen."

"The question is whether we'll lead or fall behind in the race for the future. It's whether we'll build these vehicles and the batteries that got them to where they are in the United States — here in the United States, or we're going to have to rely on other countries for those batteries," Biden said, adding, "They have to be made here in America."

Elsewhere in his speech, which was attended by the CEOs of dozens of the world's largest automakers, Biden gestured to one of the more sporty electric vehicles.

"Do you see that sucker over there?" Biden asked. "Zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds. It's all electric. I tell you what — and I want to say publicly — I have a commitment from [General Motors CEO Mary Barra] when they make the first electric Corvette, I get to drive it. Right, Mary?"

The president continued, with a laugh: "You think I'm kidding. I'm not kidding. And my entire Secret Service detail went, 'Oh my God. Let's go.' "

In remarks delivered in May, the president introduced himself by saying, "My name is Joe Biden and I'm a car guy."