Two Suspicious Packages Intended for Joe Biden Intercepted, Bringing the Total to At Least 10

Joe Biden is the latest top Democrat to be targeted by suspected pipe bombs.
On Thursday, the FBI confirmed on Twitter that two suspicious packages addressed to the former vice president had been intercepted at mail facilities in Delaware. One was found at a postal center in New Castle, the Associated Press reported, and the other at a facility in Wilmington.
Both items were “similar in appearance” to a series of apparently connected packages that were addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump this week — including former president Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the news network CNN, Democratic donor George Soros, Rep. Maxine Waters, former CIA Director John Brennan, and actor Robert De Niro.
So far, a total of at least 10 suspicious packages have been found, as a manhunt is underway for the sender. Previous packages have contained piped bombs packed with shards of glass, authorities have said. All have been disabled by police without any reported injuries.
“If you have info that could assist the #FBI’s investigation of suspicious packages, call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or use tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI tweeted on Thursday, adding a photo of one of the packages. “If you observe suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately.”
Biden, 75, has been a vocal critic of Trump since his 2016 campaign despite previously promising former President Barack Obama that he would “remain silent for awhile to give this administration the chance to get up and running the first year.”
As Biden explained in September, all that went out the window after August 2017’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — which resulted in the death of 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer. Biden spoke out after Trump placed equal blame on the protesters (which included white supremacists and white nationalists) and the counter-protestors, saying there were “very fine people on both sides.”
“God forgive me, I could not remain silent after Charlottesville,” Biden said at the time. “This is about basic decency. The idea that goons could come out of fields at night with lighted torches, carrying Nazi flags, chanting the same exact anti-Semitic bile that was chanted in the streets of Nuremberg, and Berlin, and every other German city in the ’30s. We are in a fight for America’s soul. And we have leaders who at the time when that occurred, when these guys were accompanied by white supremacists and the Klu Klux Klan, making a comparison saying ‘they’re good people on both groups.’ What has become of us? Our children are listening and our silence is complicity.”
Among his other criticisms, Biden has called the president a “joke” and called the Trump era “one of the most dangerous times in modern history.”
Trump has happily hit back. After Biden said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school for disrespecting women, Trump retaliated by calling Biden “crazy” and saying the former vice president would “go down fast and hard” in a fight.
On Wednesday, he stood strong — condemning their terror.
“I just want to tell you that in these times we have to unify,” he said during an opioids event at the White House. “We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”
“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans,” Trump continued. “We are extremely angry [and] upset… We will get to the bottom of it.”
But on Thursday, Trump blamed the media for the surge of potentially dangerous mailings — saying the press was at fault for creating divisions in American society.
“A very big part of the anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the mainstream media that I refer to as fake news,” he tweeted. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream media must clean up its act, fast!”
Members of Trump’s administration have been firmer on their messages.
First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd on Wednesday: “We cannot tolerate these cowardly attacks, and I strongly condemn all who choose violence. I’m grateful to the Secret Service as well as the local and federal law enforcement for all they do on a daily basis to keep us safe and encourage people across the country to choose kindness over hatred.”
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about the bomb threats, calling them “cowardly” and “despicable.” The president retweeted Pence’s remarks and simply responded, “I agree wholeheartedly!”
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also spoke out the attacks. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she said in a statement. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”