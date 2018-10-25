Two Suspicious Packages Intended for Joe Biden Intercepted, Bringing the Total to At Least 10

Joe Biden is the latest top Democrat to be targeted by suspected pipe bombs.

On Thursday, the FBI confirmed on Twitter that two suspicious packages addressed to the former vice president had been intercepted at mail facilities in Delaware. One was found at a postal center in New Castle, the Associated Press reported, and the other at a facility in Wilmington.

Both items were “similar in appearance” to a series of apparently connected packages that were addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump this week — including former president Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the news network CNN, Democratic donor George Soros, Rep. Maxine Waters, former CIA Director John Brennan, and actor Robert De Niro.

So far, a total of at least 10 suspicious packages have been found, as a manhunt is underway for the sender. Previous packages have contained piped bombs packed with shards of glass, authorities have said. All have been disabled by police without any reported injuries.

“If you have info that could assist the #FBI’s investigation of suspicious packages, call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or use tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI tweeted on Thursday, adding a photo of one of the packages. “If you observe suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately.”

Biden, 75, has been a vocal critic of Trump since his 2016 campaign despite previously promising former President Barack Obama that he would “remain silent for awhile to give this administration the chance to get up and running the first year.”

As Biden explained in September, all that went out the window after August 2017’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — which resulted in the death of 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer. Biden spoke out after Trump placed equal blame on the protesters (which included white supremacists and white nationalists) and the counter-protestors, saying there were “very fine people on both sides.” “God forgive me, I could not remain silent after Charlottesville,” Biden said at the time. “This is about basic decency. The idea that goons could come out of fields at night with lighted torches, carrying Nazi flags, chanting the same exact anti-Semitic bile that was chanted in the streets of Nuremberg, and Berlin, and every other German city in the ’30s. We are in a fight for America’s soul. And we have leaders who at the time when that occurred, when these guys were accompanied by white supremacists and the Klu Klux Klan, making a comparison saying ‘they’re good people on both groups.’ What has become of us? Our children are listening and our silence is complicity.” Among his other criticisms, Biden has called the president a “joke” and called the Trump era “one of the most dangerous times in modern history.” Trump has happily hit back. After Biden said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school for disrespecting women, Trump retaliated by calling Biden “crazy” and saying the former vice president would “go down fast and hard” in a fight. Joe Biden and Donald Trump Ryan Pierse/Getty; GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Meanwhile, Trump has responded to the suspected pipe bomb mailings with mixed messages.