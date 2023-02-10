Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Snacking On in Celebration of Super Bowl LVII

Chocolate chip ice cream will, of course, be on the menu as the president watches the big game from afar

Published on February 10, 2023 02:07 PM
joe biden
President Joe Biden. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Like most Americans, President Joe Biden will be watching the Super Bowl with snacks in hand — and, perhaps unsurprisingly for this particular president, ice cream will be among them.

Speaking to Telemundo this week, Biden said he will be watching the game "from home" and "with guacamole."

Dessert, he added, will come after the show.

"Ice cream. A little chocolate chip ice cream afterwards," Biden told Telemundo.

The self-proclaimed "ice-cream guy" has made no secret of his love affair with the frozen treat.

In 2008, prior to their successful bid for the White House, Biden and his Democratic running mate Barack Obama bonded over dessert at locally loved spot Windmill Ice Cream, while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

"I ran for vice president just so I could get ice cream," Biden said, according to CBS News.

WINDMILL ICE CREAM SHOP
Jim Young/Reuters/Landoc

In recent years, Biden's favorite treat has inspired flavors named for him.

In 2021, Jeni's Ice Creams unveiled an homage to the president's go-to order of a double scoop of chocolate chip in a waffle cone with its "White House Chocolate Chip," which included crunch chocolate flakes and chocolate-covered waffle cone pieces in a vanilla ice cream.

Back in 2017, the former vice president received a Biden-themed ice cream from Cornell Dairy ahead of speaking at Cornell University's convocation ceremony that spring. The varietal, dubbed "Big Red, White & Biden," was a vanilla-based ice cream filled with chocolate chips.

Biden, who played football in high school and for a short time while attending college at the University of Delaware, is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and celebrated on the field when the team won the Super Bowl in the 2017 NFL season.

Speaking to Telemundo, the president said that his wife, first lady Jill Biden, will be attending the Super Bowl but that she told him "he can't come" as it causes too much hassle, security-wise.

"They have to wand everybody to come, so I have to watch it at home," Biden joked.

