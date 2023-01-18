Joe Biden and Steph Curry Step Out at the White House: 'Team Captains'

President Joe Biden and Stephen Curry looked ready for business during the Golden State Warriors' celebratory visit to the White House on Tuesday.

Both Biden and Curry shared a joint post on their Instagrams after the meeting alongside the caption "Team Captains."

Despite earning rings in 2017 and 2018 — and topping it off with another NBA championship win last year — Curry and his Golden State teammates had not visited the White House since before former President Donald Trump's only term in office.

While it was never confirmed whether an invite was ever extended by the Trump administration, Curry, 34, shared his hesitancy about visiting at the time and that was enough for the former president to revoke any possibility of an invite.

"Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump said.

On Tuesday, the Golden State players finally made their way back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, and it was "amazing," said 32-year-old forward Draymond Green.

"I've been here twice now and it's still such an incredible feeling," he added while reflecting on his childhood dream of visiting the White House as "a kid growing up in Saginaw, Michigan."

"It's absolutely incredible to be the 2022 NBA champs, and it's even better to be celebrating at the White House with the Vice President and the President," agreed teammate Klay Thompson in a video shared by the White House.

"This was a process and to be here and celebrate, it's like the cherry on top," he added.

Curry also took the opportunity to thank the Biden administration for bringing WNBA player Brittney Griner home. The point guard had been vocal about Griner's case during her imprisonment in Russia and used his platform to advocate for her safe release.

"It means a lot to know that she's here and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality," he said. "So I just want to say thank you there."

Curry added that the visit was a "great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home, who is a big part of our basketball family."

Curry also thanked Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the invitation and said he was grateful "to have this opportunity to reflect on" and "bring everybody together to celebrate" the Warriors' 2022 championship.

It was exciting for Harris, too. "As a proud daughter of Oakland, it's always a good day when Dub Nation is at the White House," she posed on Instagram. "Especially with a trophy in tow."