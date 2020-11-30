Joe Biden was injured while playing with his German shepherd Major

Joe Biden 'Will Likely Require a Walking Boot for Several Weeks' After Spraining His Ankle

President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with his dog Major.

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging. Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," Biden's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

The former vice president, who turned 78 last week, suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his German shepherd Major, The Hill reported.

Major — who was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, 10 years after the couple welcomed German shepherd Champ — will also make history as the first shelter dog to live at the White House. The Bidens also plan to get a cat.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Biden will be sworn in as the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history.

Last December, Biden's physician released a three-page summary of his health history describing him as "healthy" and "vigorous" while noting previous issues, including an aneurysm in 1988.

That same month, the New York Times' editorial board asked Biden, "Are you too old to be running for president?," to which he replied: "Watch me. Watch me. All this stuff about lack of energy — come get in the bus with me, 16 hours a day, 10 days in a row. Come see me."

Biden added, "I do three things: I bike, treadmill and I lift. ... I'm not in bad shape."