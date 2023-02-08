Joe Biden Spars with Hecklers During State of the Union: 'Anyone Who Doubts Me, Contact My Office'

Majorie Taylor Green called President Biden a “Liar” during one of the more heated moments of the address

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 12:19 PM
Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address; Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
Joe Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock; JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joe Biden's State of the Union address is going down in the pages of history.

The president's speech Tuesday was full of his administration's highlights and plans for the future — but also drew fierce heckling from Republican politicians who didn't agree with his message.

Around halfway through Biden's address, the mood turned combative, with several Republican lawmakers shouting and pointing at the president while he spoke.

When Biden began talking about potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare due to Republican-supported proposals, controversial far-right Rep. Majorie Taylor Green jumped up, pointed and yelled "Liar!" Other republicans then joined in.

This also took place after house Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke about how his Republican colleagues should treat the president with respect during the State of the Union, reported the Washington Post.

McCarthy also seemed upset by the outbursts of Greene and others. He regularly nodded his head and asked his fellow conference members to stop interrupting.

The president, initially surprised by the outbursts, then seemed energized by them and responded off script. "Anyone who doubts me, contact my office ... I'll give you a copy of the proposal," he said before elaborating that it was "not a majority" of Republicans who supported the proposals to cut funds for Social Security and Medicare and likely not "even a significant" portion of them.

"I enjoy conversion," Biden added. "So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?"

"Alright," he added, with a thumbs-up which prompted the Democrats and some Republicans to stand and cheer.

"Let's all agree — and we apparently are — let's stand up for seniors," Biden said tongue-in-cheek as McCarthy also stood and applauded.

President Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol
President Joe Biden. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

"We will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare," Biden continued. "If anyone tries to cut Social Security — which apparently they're not going to do — and if anyone tries, and Medicare, I'll stop them. I'll veto it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though the Social Security and Medicare discourse was the most hostile moment of the evening, there were other moments of disruption. Green, 48, also yelled, "China's spying on us!" and 'Secure the border!" as the speech continued.

After the State of the Union ended, Greene posted a video on Twitter to address the heated Social Security and Medicare debate.

"He did, frankly, lie, talking about Republicans and Social Security and Medicare," she said in the video about President Biden's words.

"We have not talked about cutting Social Security and Medicare ... We're not," she continued. "So we called him out on the House floor. I called him a liar because that's what Joe Biden is."

"Joe Biden doesn't know anything he's talking about. That's the state of our union," she concluded.

Related Articles
Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House.
Everything You Missed During Biden's State of the Union Address — Plus All the Best Reactions
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Florida Rep. Who Fell Off Ladder Invites the Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Florida Rep. Who Fell 25 Feet Off Ladder Invites Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and George Santos
Extremist House Members, New Rep. George Santos Are Granted Committee Assignments Under Speaker McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Is Still Fighting to Be House Speaker as Deadlocked Election Drags into Third Day
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Lauren Boebert and Joe Biden
Lauren Boebert Interjects During Biden's State of the Union as He Talks About Veterans and His Late Son
Kevin McCarthy
House Speaker Election Is Deadlocked with No Winner for First Time in 100 Years: Here's What Happens Next
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Easily Wins Reelection to U.S. House of Representatives
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Selected as GOP's House Speaker Candidate, but Faces Hurdles Ahead to Formally Secure Position
Rep. Elise Stefanik
Brace Yourself for 'Performative Gridlock' as a Divided Congress Readies Bills Crafted Purely for Headlines
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13074650k) President Joe Biden, holding a Beau Biden Foundation hat, leaving the White House to go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. President Joe Biden Leaving the White House to Rehoboth Beach - 07 Aug 2022
President Biden Tells Security to Release Heckler Who Interrupted Speech: 'Everyone's Entitled to Be an Idiot'
Kim Reynolds President Joe Biden Rashida Tlaib
President Biden's State of the Union Will Be Followed by Lawmakers' Speeches: See Who'll Respond
Ukrainian-American Rep. Victoria Spartz
Ukraine-Born Lawmaker Escorts Biden at State of the Union After Criticizing Response to Russia
State of the Union
President Joe Biden Delivers His First State of the Union Speech: 'We're Finally Together Again'