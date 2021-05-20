Joe Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into Law: 'We've Got To Speak Up'

"Hate can be given no safe harbor in America," President Biden said before signing the new legislation aimed at improving hate crime reporting

President Joe Biden signed new legislation Thursday attempting to stem hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

"Hate can be given no safe harbor in America," Biden, 78, said before signing the bill. "It can't be dismissed like, 'Oh, that's just what happens.' My sister Valerie and I talk about it all the time. We've got to speak up."

"There are simple core values and beliefs that should bring us together as Americans. One of them is standing together against hate, against racism — the ugly poison that has long haunted and plagued our nation," the president added, emphasizing how "proud" he was that "Republicans and Democrats stood up together to say something."

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the Senate last month by an overwhelming 94-1 vote, and passed the House of Representatives by a 364-62 margin on Tuesday.

Under the new legislation, the Department of Justice will speed up reviews of reported hate crimes. The DOJ will also set up a national online hotline where those crimes can be more easily reported. The law will also appoint an official to oversee the effort at the DOJ.

In addition, the bill will provide grants to states to allow them to set up similar hotlines, while also calling on the DOJ and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue public information in an effort to raise awareness about the rise in hate crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden and Harris President Joe Biden | Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

Asian-American hate crimes in major cities rose by 150-percent in 2020 over the previous year, according to a recent report issued by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Another study published in mid-March by the University of California, San Francisco showed that the amount of racist tweets skyrocketed after instances when former President Donald Trump would use racist terminology on Twitter to describe the COVID-19 pandemic.

"History will remember this day and this moment when our nation took action to combat hate," Vice President Kamala Harris said, speaking before Biden.

Harris thanked several Democratic and Republican lawmakers by name for helping pass the bipartisan legislation.

"This bill brings us one step closer to stopping hate, not only for Asian Americans but all Americans," Harris, 56, said.

Biden and Harris Vice President Kamala Harris | Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

Awareness about the rise in hate crimes rose significantly nationwide after the deadly Georgia spa shooting in March, which left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

A week later, Sen. Mazie Hirono introduced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the Senate.