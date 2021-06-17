Joe Biden Signs Bill Officially Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday: 'an Important Day'

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday officially declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The June 19 holiday marks commemorates the day when the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. learned they were free.

After signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, Biden, 78, and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks in the East Room of the White House.

"Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known as many things: Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day," Harris, 56, said. "And today, a national holiday."

The measure makes Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday in the United States and the first new national holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Day in 1983, Biden said.

Noting the overwhelming bipartisan support of the measure, Biden said, "I hope this is the beginning of a change in how we deal with one another."

Biden also used the remarks to introduce Opal Lee, a 94-year-old activist whose childhood home was torched by a white mob and who has spent years marching to make Juneteeth a national holiday.

Calls to make Juneteenth an official holiday have increased over the last year in large part due to a renewed focus on racial injustice in the country. Several states, including Washington and Oregon, had earlier passed bills declaring the date a state holiday.

The Senate unanimously passed the measure to make Juneteenth a federal holiday on Wednesday, followed by the House in a 415-14 vote, before it headed to the Oval Office for Biden's signature.

June 19 marks the date that news of the Confederate surrender reached the last enslaved Black people, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas, in 1865 some two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation legally freed slaves in the Southern states.

On that day, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, announcing that, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, "all slaves are free."

As Harris explained, the freedom granted that day was significant in part because of how long it took to make official.

"Yes, on that day the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas learned that they were free," she said, "but in fact two-and-half years earlier the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the south."

Harris added: "For more than two years, the enslaved people of Texas were kept in servitude ... and then on that summer day, 156 years ago, the enslaved people of Texas learned the news. They learned that they were free. And they claimed their freedom."